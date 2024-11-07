Report: Live Tiger Mascot Set to Return to Tiger Stadium for LSU vs. Alabama Matchup

All eyes will be on LSU vs. Alabama on Saturday night in Baton Rouge.



It’s shaping up to be an iconic day in the Bayou State.



- Paul Skenes + Livvy Dunne as College GameDay’s Guest Pickers.

- A live tiger set to be in Death Valley.

- Nick Saban’s return to The Boot.



Historic. pic.twitter.com/2fVtUKQwHA