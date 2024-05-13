Report: LSU To Host Coveted Defensive Back Wesley Walker For Visit to Baton Rouge
The LSU football staff remains on the hunt for reinforcements on defense, and with the talk of the town surrounding the pursuit of defensive tackles, another position group has been making moves behind the scenes.
The Tigers hold talent in the defensive backfield for the future, but there is a lack of experienced veterans in the room.
During the spring, it was true freshman PJ Woodland and sophomore stud Ashton Stamps taking first team reps at cornerback
At safety, there's experience, but the program is clearly looking to add more depth in this area after Sage Ryan and Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert handled starting safety duties.
The final piece comes at the STAR (safety/linebacker hybrid) position in Major Burns. Despite Burns being a veteran, the LSU staff is in pursuit of more bodies.
There is a multitude of experience levels in the defensive backfield ranging from true freshmen to fifth-year seniors, but one thing remains clear: LSU is looking for help in the secondary.
Now, Brian Kelly and Co. are set to host defensive back Wesley Walker for a visit to Baton Rouge, according to Matt Zenitz of 247Sports.
Walker has history at both Tennessee and Louisville, but will now look for a new program to suit up for this fall. He spent the first three years of his collegiate career at Georgia Tech.
He made the winter switch to Louisville after beginning the 2023 season with Tennessee and is now back on the market.
Walker tallied 53 tackles, a forced fumble and one sack during the 2023 season for the Volunteers.
There is significant intrigue into what the veteran defensive back could provide LSU, specifically at the safety position where he could give the Tigers some experience.
With three stops already at Georgia Tech, Tennessee and now Louisville, Walker has a history of playing in different conferences, but now the focus is on finding one final landing spot.
We've seen LSU role with a new STAR position under defensive coordinator Blake Baker's scheme. It's been Burns who has handled starting duties there, but the depth in this area is razor thin.
Redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson, who shined during the Spring Game last month, has taken reps as a backup there, but there's a lack of bodies at the position.
It's clear the program could envision Walker taking reps at the STAR position if they win out for his services, but it'll be a work in progress. A Swiss Army Knife, there are a few ways the program could utilize his game.
Now, LSU will look to get Walker on campus for a visit this week, according to 247Sports, as he searches for a new home.
LSU Country will have the latest on LSU's Transfer Portal plan with the program searching for reinforcements in a few different areas.
