Report: USC Football Tried To Back Out Of 2024 Season Opener Against LSU
We're less than 100 days until LSU's season opener against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas with storylines already beginning to emerge surrounding the anticipated matchup.
On Monday, reports surfaced that USC head coach Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans had been trying to get out of the contest ever since Riley was hired.
“USC tried for nearly 2 years to find a way out of a contract to play LSU in Las Vegas because Trojans coach Lincoln Riley didn’t want the game, multiple sources told Saturday Down South,” Matt Hayes said.
“As late as last fall, after Jen Cohen was hired away from Washington to be the new USC athletic director, the USC administration was still trying to get out of the game, including offering other opponents to LSU."
For USC, the program is making the move over to the Big Ten, which is important to Fox Sports given the current TV deal in place.
Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET on Sept. 1, with ESPN/ABC having the rights to the broadcast and Fox has voiced their displeasure with this.
“At one point, Fox Sports got involved and tried to further the process,” Hayes said. “The network wasn’t enamored with the idea of USC’s first game as a Big Ten member broadcast by rival ABC/ESPN.”
It's important to note that both programs head coaches (USC's Riley and LSU’s Brian Kelly) share the same representation/agent, Trace Armstrong.
Hayes reports Armstrong also got involved in the process with hopes of swaying Kelly's opinion in changing the game.
All in all, LSU and USC are set to square off in Las Vegas on Sept. 1 in one of the more anticipated showdowns in Week 1.
For the Tigers, it'll be a new-look offense led by redshirt junior quarterback Garrett Nussmeier with LSU prepared to carry their success from a season ago into the 2024 season.
