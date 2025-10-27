Robert Griffin III Reveals LSU Football Icon That Wants to Replace Brian Kelly
The LSU Tigers are set to navigate a coaching search in Baton Rouge following the news of Brian Kelly being relieved of his duties on Sunday night amid a 5-3 start to the season.
After a 34-14 overall record with the Bayou Bengals - incluing a 19-10 record in SEC play - the administration at LSU made the move to pull the trigger and call for change.
The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.
Kelly is the winningest active coach in NCAA Football with 323 career victories. He amassed a 23-3 record in Tiger Stadium, including a 20-2 mark in night games in Death Valley.
But it's a new era in Baton Rouge with the Tigers set to make a coaching change as the search begins.
Following the news of Kelly's departure, college football analyst Robert Griffin III took to social media to voice is thoughts on the move and an ex-LSU Tiger that wants the gig.
Robert Griffin III Weighs In: Former Tiger Wants The Gig
“Well, that marks the end of one of the worst fit hires in college football history,” said Griffin. “The man, Brian Kelly, faked an accent in his first public speaking engagement at LSU. That tells you just how fast that was going to go downhill.”
“When you talk about who they should bring in, you guys will not believe who hit my line telling me that they want the job at LSU. I believe, for LSU to be successful, they have to have an identity,” said Griffin. “In years past, we’ve called them Wide Receiver U – you talk about Ja’Marr Chase and Justin Jefferson, Jarvis Landry, Odell Beckham Jr., Brian Thomas Jr., the list goes on and on.
"But, they had an identity. Could it be the running game, like it was with Leonard Fournette and others? Could it be the passing game? I don’t know, but who they bring in has to understand what it means to be an LSU Tigers.
“And, guys, I can let you guys know here right now. You’re going to have to surround this guy with a great staff – defensive coordinator that’s got experience, offensive coordinator that’s got a ton of experience, and other head coaches on the staff that can help him learn the ropes.
"But, Tyrann ‘Honey Badger’ Mathieu hit me up and let me know that he wants the head coaching job at LSU,” Griffin continued. “And you can’t tell me any LSU Tiger wouldn’t want him to lead them back to prominence, like they’re supposed to be.”
Mathieu, a native of New Orleans, made a huge impact in just two years at LSU, becoming one of college football’s most dynamic defensive players.
Across his sophomore campaign in 2011, he was a unanimous first-team All-American, won the Bednarik Award as the nation’s top defensive player, and was named SEC Defensive Player of the Year.
He finished fifth in Heisman Trophy voting—a rare feat for a defensive back—and was MVP of the SEC Championship Game after returning a punt for a touchdown.
Now, Mathieu wants the LSU head coaching gig with Griffin III endorsing the former Tigers icon.
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: LSU Football Suffers Devastating 49-25 Loss to Texas A&M Aggies
No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.