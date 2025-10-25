Live Updates: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Top-25 SEC Showdown
No. 20 LSU (5-2, 2-2 SEC) will return to Tiger Stadium on Saturday night for a Top-25 matchup against an unbeaten Texas A&M Aggies squad in Death Valley.
After dropping a Week 8 SEC matchup against Vanderbilt, Brian Kelly and Co. will look to bounce back against No. 3 Texas A&M in a pivotal matchup for the Bayou Bengals.
"We have a great opportunity this weekend in Tiger Stadium to play the No. 3 team in the country. That's exciting, and we believe that the way we're moving, if we continue to get better on both sides of the ball, we're prepared to win the game. We believe we can win the game," Brian Kelly said this week.
"I hope our fanbase understands that we're disappointed. We are committed to working to get better every single day, and we're excited about a great matchup this weekend in Tiger Stadium. Certainly, A&M, outstanding football team."
Here's what Brian Kelly said of the matchup, pregame updates and a live thread from Saturday night at Tiger Stadium.
What Brian Kelly Said: Week 9 Edition
“When you look at them defensively, they have some outstanding players,” Kelly said. “York is outstanding. He’s all over the field. Howell leads the SEC in sacks and he’s somebody where you have to know where he is all the time.
"Reed is doing an incredible job at the quarterback position. One of the best offensive lines we’re going to see this year.”
Pregame Updates:
- LSU linebacker Whit Weeks is officially out for Saturday night against Texas A&M with an ankle injury. The veteran defensive weapon missed Week 8 at Vanderbilt and remains out.
- LSU offensive lineman Carius Curne will start at left tackle on Saturday where he will replace an injured Tyree Adams. Adams underwent surgery on an ankle injury sufferd in Week 8.
- LSU running back Harlem Berry will earn the start against Texas A&M, a source tells LSU Tigers On SI. ESPN 104.5 first. The five-star true freshman is coming off of a career day against Vanderbilt last weekend.
- LSU vs. Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:49 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with significant College Football Playoff implications on the line. The game will be televised on ABC.
Live Updates:
[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. Scroll down for the most recent updates each quarter.]
First Quarter:
- The Texas A&M Aggies have won the opening coin toss and deferred to the second half. LSU will receive the ball to begin the Top-25 SEC matchup.
- LSU running back Harlem Berry earns his first career start and immediately makes the most of his opportunity with a 16-yard run on his first attempt of the night. Two plays later, Garrett Nussmeier is sacked for a nine-yard loss. Tigers call a timeout to mull things over before a 3rd-and-19 attempt.
- The LSU offense punts it away after a quick five-play drive with the Aggies taking over with efficient field position. Marcel Reed and Co. roll out for Texas A&M's first possession on the night.
- Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed drops back in the pocket and utilizes a wide open lane on the right side of the field on a 41-yard rushing touchdown to cap off a 6-play, 68-yard scoring drive. Aggies strike first.
Score Update: Texas A&M 7, LSU 0
- Garrett Nussmeier and the Tigers respond with a touchdown of their own after marching down field on an 8-play, 74-yard scoring drive. Nussmeier connects with tight end Trey'Dez Green in the back left corner of the end-zone for the touchdown despite the Aggies' double-team. Nussmeier went 6-for-6 with 48 yards through the air.
Score Update: LSU 7, Texas A&M 7
- Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed continues torching the Tigers' defense after tossing three completions for 44 yards with the final pass resulting in a touchdown to KJ Concepcion. Aggies cruise down the field on a 10-play, 75-yard scoring drive to retake the lead in Baton Rouge.
End of 1Q: Texas A&M 14, LSU 7
Second Quarter:
- Texas A&M's defense quickly forces and LSU Tigers punt after a five-play possession that took 40 seconds off the game clock. Aggies take over on their own 16-yard line after the punt.
-
