No. 1 Wide Receiver in America, Top LSU Football Target Visiting for Texas A&M Clash
Leakesville (Miss.) Greene County five-star wide receiver Jase Mathews has arrived in Baton Rouge for an unofficial visit with Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Mathews, the No. 1 wide receiver in America, revealed a commitment to the Auburn Tigers in August, but it hasn't stopped programs across the country from keeping in touch.
Rivals' Adam Gorney reported earlier this week that Mathews would take an unofficial visit to Baton Rouge this weekend with the top-ranked wideout in the 2026 Recruiting Class now making his way in on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was down to the LSU Tigers, Auburn Tigers, Texas A&M Aggies and Ole Miss Rebels down the stretch in his process, but it's ultimately Hugh Freeze and Co. that won out for the verbal pledge.
“Auburn is just a place I want to be,” Mathews told Rivals. “I feel like I can thrive there in all areas of life—mentally, physically, and spiritually. The coaches made me feel like I was already part of the team. It is just right when I am there.”
“Coach Freeze is one of the few head coaches who personally recruited me. We’ve had a lot of conversations. He’s laid-back and real. That relationship built up over time to a really strong one.”
Now, LSU is looking to roll out the red carpet for the highly-touted receiver out of the Magnolia State with Mathews making his way to The Boot on Saturday for the Texas A&M Aggies matchup.
Mathews will be alongside fellow five-star Auburn Tigers commit Bralan Womack on the visit with the No. 1 rated safety in America making the trip down, according to Rivals.
The 6-foot-1, 200-pounder has been vocal about the Auburn program, and despite remaining pledged, has high expectations for the Tigers.
"You've got to score 20 or more points to compete. And we've done that zero times in SEC play. It doesn't look like it's going to change. Nothing's changing," Womack said of Auburn.
Now, he's evaluating options with a visit to the LSU Tigers on deck for this weekend where Kelly and the coaching staff continue pushing for the top-ranked safety in the 2026 Recruiting Cycle.
The 5-foot-11.5, 195-pounder played both ways in 2024 where he logged 39 tackles and eight interceptions on defense while totaling 54 receptions for 1,045 yards and 13 touchdowns at wide receiver.
No. 20 LSU and No. 3 Texas A&M will kickoff at 6:30 p.m. CT from Tiger Stadium with the matchup set to be live on ABC.
More LSU News:
ESPN Releases FPI Top-25 Rankings Following Week 8 With LSU Football Tumbling
Three Observations From LSU Football's Week 8 Loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores
Updated AP Top-25 Poll: LSU Football Falls, Oklahoma Sooners Cruise in Rankings
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.