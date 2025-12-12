Is Former LSU Football Head Coach Brian Kelly a Candidate to Replace Sherrone Moore?

The Michigan Wolverines are in search of a new head coach following the news of Sherrone Moore being relieved of his duties on Wednesday afternoon.

Michigan athletics director Warde Manuel revealed the decision was "for cause" after a university investigation found “credible evidence that Coach Moore engaged in an inappropriate relationship with a staff member."

Once Moore was out as the shot-caller, ESPN reported on Wednesday evening that Moore was detained by police in Saline (Mich.) and turned over to police in Pittsfield Township for investigation into potential charges.

“The City of Saline Police Department assisted in locating and detaining former University of Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore,” the department told ESPN. “Mr. Moore was turned over to the Pittsfield Township Police Department for investigation into potential charges.”

The former decision-maker of the Michigan program took over for Jim Harbaugh in 2024 where he led the Wolverines to a 16-8 record in the full-time role, but is now out as the head coach after being fired following the 2025 season.

Sherrone Moore’s charges, per the criminal complaint: There’s a felony charge of home invasion in the third degree. Also charges of stalking and breaking and entering. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 12, 2025

Now, potential replacements are flying across social media with Sports Illustrated listing ex-LSU head coach Brian Kelly among the names on the hot board.

Three Potential Candidates: Michigan Vacancy

Brian Kelly: Ex-LSU Head Coach

LSU head coach Brian Kelly was relieved of his duties in Baton Rouge on Oct. 26 amid a challenging season in 2025 - falling in three consecutive games this fall.

LSU was 34-14 across four seasons with Kelly at the helm, including a 19-10 mark against SEC competition, and won three straight bowl games.

The Tigers made their lone SEC Championship game appearance under Kelly in his first season in 2022. In 2023, they were led by quarterback Jayden Daniels, the Heisman Trophy winner and No. 2 overall NFL Draft pick.

Now, Sports Illustrated has floated around Kelly as a potential candidate for the Michigan Wolverines vacancy.

"This is the biggest, most available name the school could land and he knows a thing or two about winning big within the state. He was a bad fit in Baton Rouge but still knows how to run a high-level program and win games Michigan will need in league play.

"It might be tough to sell a former Notre Dame head coach in maize and blue for some though."

Courtesy of LSU Tigers Football.

Kalen DeBoer: Alabama Head Coach

"Did you see the reaction by Alabama fans to the no-show in the SEC championship game and near playoff miss?

"It seems like the Tide fan base is never going to buy into DeBoer unless he wins it all this season and pondering an escape hatch to an area of the country he’s much closer to could be advisable no matter what happens in the first round next week."

Jedd Fisch: Washington Head Coach

"A former Michigan assistant, Fisch has done a good job rebuilding the Huskies and naturally knows the league extremely well.

"Without the option of returning to his alma mater at Florida, perhaps he’ll be interested in a jump to a better positioned program that can compete for titles."

