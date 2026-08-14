Jordan Seaton Reassures the Media In His First LSU Press Conference

After a massive recruiting run this offseason by Lane Kiffin, both sides of the ball see brand new, high-impact talent to take over Baton Rouge.

One of the most impactful transfers Kiffin pulled off came from the Mile High City, with offensive lineman Jordan Seaton from Colorado.

He now sits on LSU's roster as the highest-paid offensive lineman in college football history, showing his immediate impact during the two weeks of fall camp and praising his new program to the media.

New Roster Chemistry

Sep 20, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) lines up against the Southeastern Louisiana Lions during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Seaton's top-ranked abilities are being added to an already impressive offensive line, one that he has gotten tactically comfortable with this offseason to form a dominant identity.

With veteran offensive linemen Aliou Bah, Bo Bordelon, and Braelin Moore facing LSU's opponents this season, the newest addition, Seaton, gave critical insight into the powerful group.

"Being with each other for a long period of time is a great thing. And not only that, but trying to build that non-verbal communication," said Seaton.

That's all a lineman coach ever wants to hear. From a successful spring ball to training over the summer before fall camp, the talent on the offensive line isn't just putting on their own talent show, but moving together as a unit. Silently.

Seaton, feeling comfortable in his position group, especially as the most recent addition, tells coaches and fans that this unit could emerge as the underlying factor for the offensive production this season.

Promised Progress

Nov 1, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes offensive lineman Jordan Seaton (77) reacts to a penalty called during the second quarter against the Arizona Wildcats at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Seaton and his unit head into a highly anticipated season, Seaton gives the media his insight on the progress and goals that he and his new roster have.

The preparation for this season is the name of the game in fall camp, but the final product comes with major work behind the scenes, as Seaton tells the media he's been putting in detailed work in the weight room.

"Getting my squats stronger, being able to be explosive on my stance. I think we're finding everything that we're probably not the best at and attacking that to be better at," said Seaton.

Not to mention, after just a couple of weeks in the Bayou State, Seaton underwent a massive physique transformation, going from 24 percent body fat to 18 percent this offseason.

He tells the media that his tardiness to the press conference was due to putting in voluntary conditioning with defense coordinator Blake Baker, linebacker TJ Dottery, and running back Dilin Jones.

That's how Seaton stands out on this unit, putting in the extra work to show major progress and, and eventually, accomplish the team's goals to be accomplished.

"Making sure that I'm my best for this team..... when you focus too much on the long-term goals and short-term goals, you miss the little steps in the process," said Seaton.

He tells the media that while the team is aware of the nation's desire for a fifth national championship in Baton Rouge, the main focus is on the process of getting there.

And for Seaton, as much individual work as he can put in is possible.

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