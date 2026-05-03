4 LSU Players Who Will Define The Season After NFL Draft Losses

In the 2026 NFL Draft, LSU Football lost key talent from both sides of the ball. For the upcoming season, the program shouldn't worry about what they lost - but who can fill those shoes.

These players have the chance to continue the legacy of those who have come before them, whether it's their senior year or their first day on campus.

Davhon Keys

Nov 8, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Louisiana State Tigers linebacker Davhon Keys (42) tackles Alabama Crimson Tide tight end Josh Cuevas (80) during the second quarter of the game at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | David Leong-Imagn Images

LSU linebacker, Davhon Keys, has already made his name known in Baton Rouge for his elite defensive talent. Entering his junior year with 123 tackles, 5.0 tackles for a loss and two sacks across two seasons, he's already a threat to any quarterback before him.

But now that linebacker Harold Perkins Jr. heads to the Atlanta Falcons, there's a large gap to fill in the defense. And Keys, who filled the void for Perkins during his 2024 season-ending injury as a true freshman, is talented enough to take over and reestablish the defense without Perkins.

Whit Weeks

LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40) gestures toward the crowd after a turnover during a college football game between Ole Miss and LSU at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Right beside Keys, Whit Weeks also threatens offenses on the field. With Weeks heading into his senior year with 205 solo tackles, 16.5 tackles for a loss and five sacks across three seasons, he leads the defensive talent of the team. He's also seen as a leader off the field, being named permanent team captain in 2025.

With the spotlight on him this season, he has the opportunity to define his role as a linebacker and enchance the LSU's defense to another level. Following in Perkins' footsteps won't just set Weeks up for success in the fall, but also to hear his name called next April in the draft.

Corey Barber

Vanderbilt safety CJ Heard (8) runs after Louisiana State University wide receiver Zavion Thomas (0) during the game between Vanderbilt University and Louisiana State University at FirstBank Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025. | Nicole Hester/ The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Over on the offensive side, there's now room for a wide receiver to live up to the legacy that Zavion Thomas and Barion Brown left behind. Corey Barber, the five-star wide receiver who flipped his recruitment from Ole Miss to LSU to follow Kiffin in January.

Barber has topped off the already impressive recruiting class on the offensive side. As an already decorated player, he has the potential to become a key asset as a reciever and form an offensive that will be consistent all season long.

Sam Leavitt

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

And finally, there's ASU transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt. With former quarterback Garrett Nussmeier heading to the Kansas City Chiefs, the offensive leader spot is open and there's no question about whos gonna fill it.

His talent has already put the Tigers in a top-dawg spot for the season, as the team was recently referred to as the most bulletproof in the conference, starting with Leavitt. He doesn't just have the chance to bring wins to Tiger Stadium this season, but create his own legacy in his new home.

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