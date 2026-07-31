LSU QB Sam Leavitt Reveals Why He Chose the Tigers Over Other Programs

The LSU Tigers football program is looking to find themselves back in the national spotlight as they enter the 2026 college football season.

That's easy to do when your head coach is Lane Kiffin. Kiffin has become one of the most talked -about coaches in the country. While many seem to be interested in his life away from the field, Kiffin is still one of the best offensive playcallers in the game.

In his first season with the program, Kiffin is banking on one of the team's top transfer portal additions, quarterback Sam Leavitt, to lead the way. Recently, the new Tigers quarterback spoke about why he chose this team over any other program that was hoping to add him in the portal.

A New Home

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles away from Houston Cougars defensive lineman Eddie Walls III (90) at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Juliette Marino shared a clip of Leavitt sharing why he chose LSU during the team's recent huddle event at the team's indoor practice facility.

"I wanted to do something a little bit different," Leavitt explained. "It truly is just a different situation. You talk about being a pro, trying to be the best version of yourself. There's no other place to do it."

It's clear the Tigers' new quarterback is happy about his decision to join the program. But he may not have come out and said the exact reason he chose to go to LSU.

Proof Is In The Pudding

Jul 23, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; LSU Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Leavitt is a quarterback looking to prove he can play on a higher level. Not to disrespect the Arizona State Sun Devils, but playing for LSU is a step up in the competition.

So you have a quarterback looking to level up. The best thing for a talent that is taking the next step is to align themselves with someone who can get them there. That's where Coach Kiffin comes in.

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss was virtually unknown until he made his first start with the team in their third game of the season in 2025. After that, Chambliss was a feared threat every Saturday.

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin talks with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss (6) during a college football game between Mississippi State and Ole Miss at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. Ole Miss defeated Mississippi State 38-19 in the Egg Bowl. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It doesn't take a rocket scientist to figure out why that is. Kiffin found a diamond and knew exactly how to use him in his offense. Both Kiffin and Chambliss are still reaping the benefits from last season.

Leavitt knows that Kiffin can get the best out of his talent. With all the expectations coming into the 2026 season, the relationship between Kiffin and Leavitt may be the most important for this team's success.

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