LSU Tigers QB Sam Leavitt Under More Pressure Following Preseason Honor

As if there wasn’t already a lot of attention on LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt, he was named to the Maxwell Award preseason watchlist, further upping the hype as he prepares for his first season in Baton Rouge.

The Arizona State transfer was one of 81 candidates on the award’s watchlist that is annually presented to college football’s “most outstanding player.” Yet, he is the only Tiger on the list, which may come as a slight shock given the high expectations for the debut season of Lane Kiffin as head coach.

Even coming off the season-ending foot injury last year, it is easy to see why Leavitt was named one to watch for the award.

One to Watch

Oct 25, 2025; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

His first season in Tempe, Arizona, after transferring in from Michigan State, saw Leavitt lead the Sun Devils to a Top 4 seed in the College Football Playoff. He also nearly helped Arizona State knock off Texas in the Peach Bowl quarterfinal game.

That double overtime loss to the Longhorns capped a season in which his rise to stardom was meteoric.

Playing in 13 games, Leavitt threw for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns with just seven interceptions. Meanwhile, he created out of the pocket with his legs, rushing for 443 yards and five more scores.

It was his first season starting at quarterback, and he already led the Sun Devils to the playoffs. Yet, that success only grew the expectations heading into last season, which was cut short after seven games due to a Lisfranc foot injury.

In that limited season, he threw for 1,628 yards, 10 touchdowns, and three interceptions. Meanwhile, he rushed for 306 yards and five touchdowns in those seven games.

Now, coming off the injury, he will look to overcome missing spring practice due to the recovery and lead the Tigers in their first season under Kiffin.

His reported $6 million price tag only adds to the pressure and weight of expectations that have come since Kiffin arrived in Baton Rouge.

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