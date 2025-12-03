LSU Football Fighting Off Alabama Crimson Tide, Ole Miss Rebels For Elite Prospect

Laurel (Miss.) West Jones four-star offensive lineman Bryson Cooley revealed a commitment to the LSU Tigers in July after going public with a decision, but a pair of SEC rivals are pushing for his services as the Early Signing Period arrives.

Cooley, the No. 2 rated offensive lineman in Mississippi, pledged to the LSU Tigers over the likes of the Mississippi State Bulldogs, Alabama Crimson Tide, Florida Gators and Ole Miss Rebels, among others, after a rigorous process.

The 6-foot-6, 315-pounder has emerged as one of the top prospects in the Magnolia State with LSU offensive line coach Brad Davis once again dipping into Mississippi on the recruiting trail to land the verbal pledge.

“The development shows all around at LSU,” Cooley told On3 Sports of the decision. “And, the relationship they have is desirable!”

Courtesy of Bryson Cooley's Instagram.

But the commitment to the LSU Tigers appears to be in question with the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels intensifying their pursuit as the Early Signing Period arrives.

The Crimson Tide have ramped up their push for the border state target with the SEC program getting Cooley in town this fall for an unofficial visit.

4-star LSU commit and Laurel (Miss.) West Jone OL Bryson Cooley tells me he will sign Friday.



Alabama and Ole Miss are among the schools working to flip him.https://t.co/6EkNDrmOjR pic.twitter.com/n6EGuv4kOF — Billy Embody (@BillyEmbody) December 3, 2025

The coveted offensive lineman made his way up to Tuscaloosa (Ala.) as the program looks to pull of a National Signing Day flip this week for Cooley - where he will officially sign with a school on Friday.

The Mississippi native had been trending towards the Mississippi State Bulldogs in November, but a strong push from both Alabama and Ole Miss have the SEC programs in contention. LSU is also in the mix looking to hold on.

LSU signed the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana on Wednesday after the Tigers held off a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

The Signee: Brysten Martinez

Gonzales (La.) East Ascension four-star offensive tackle Brysten Martinez has officially signed his paperwork with the LSU Tigers despite a late push from the Texas Longhorns.

Martinez, the No. 1 offensive lineman in Louisiana, verbally committed to the LSU Tigers in February after going public with a decision to lock in things with the hometown program.

More LSU News:

LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff

Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football

Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football

Join the Community: