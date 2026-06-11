SEC Releases Kickoff Window for Each LSU Tigers Game in the 2026 Season

Love them or hate them, the LSU Tigers football program has been one of the most talked about teams in the country as the summer months begin.

Many around the country did not like the way head coach Lane Kiffin left the Ole Miss Rebels as the team began a College Football Playoff run, but that is not his fault or the athletic department's. If anyone is to blame for that, the NCAA may want to look in the mirror.

The past is the past, and it's time to move forward. All eyes are now on the season, and the Tigers will have plenty of chances to go up against elite talent. On Wednesday, the SEC revealed the kickoff window times for every conference game in the 2026 season. Let's take a closer look at how the Tigers' schedule shakes out.

It's Nearly Time

The Kickoff windows for the 2026 season pic.twitter.com/D9efgbYGm4 — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) June 10, 2026

The first game that stands out in the Tigers' schedule is their third game of the season. It will be when Kiffin takes his Tigers with him back to Oxford, Mississippi, to be a part of one of the most anticipated games of the 2026 season. It's no surprise the matchup with the Rebels will be under the lights. The game is set for a 6:30 p.m. CT kick.

Taking a look at the rest of the slate, matchups with the Texas A&M Aggies, Alabama Crimson Tide, Texas Longhorns, and Tennessee Volunteers are flex games, meaning the conference will put them in a time slot they see fit. It wouldn't be any surprise to see all four of those games in a primetime position.

Aside from the game against the Rebels, the Tigers only have one other night game set in stone, and that will be when they travel to Lexington, Kentucky, to take on first-year head coach Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats.

Now for the dreaded early games. A matchup with the Auburn Tigers is set for an 11:00 a.m. CT kick, and meetings with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Arkansas Razorbacks are set for an early start.

Nov 23, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the LSU Tigers helmet against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Times are sort of set, and in three months time, the Tigers will be taking the field for their first game of the season. The SEC slate isn't going to be easy for any team in the conference, but there are a few games on the Tigers' schedule that they can't afford to drop.

Let the mapping out of the season begin!

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