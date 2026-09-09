Senator John Kennedy Lashes Out at SEC Over 'Stupid' LSU Expulsion Talks

Just hours before the news broke that the LSU Tigers would be filling their roster up to the 105-scholarship limit set by the House vs. NCAA settlement, John Kennedy, a US senator from the state of Louisiana, ripped the SEC for its reported talks of expelling the Tigers from the conference.

Kennedy joined a growing list of politicians from Louisiana to come to the defense of its state flagship university, as the legal battle between the SEC and LSU over the potential of former NFL players Dae’Quan Wright and Zxavian Harris returning to college continued on, despite neither being rostered for Saturday’s season-opening win over Clemson.

"Rocks in My Driveway"

Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA) at the Senate Committee on the Judiciary hearing on gun violence in Washington. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“Bone deep down to the marrow stupid,” Kennedy said on Tuesday. “I’ve got rocks in my driveway that are smarter than that. They’re not going to throw LSU out of the SEC. Let me tell you something, I and a lot of other people in the United States Congress will be on them like a hobo on a ham sandwich. LSU hasn’t done anything wrong. It’s called a court of law. God made courts to decide disputes.”

Kennedy wasn’t alone in voicing his opposition to the SEC’s potential looming decision to expel LSU from the conference. Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry called the reported talks of expulsion “ridiculous” and asked if “we can just play football,” in a statement provided to Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger.

After Friday saw a court order, an injunction granted to Harris and Wright, allowing them to become eligible and join the Tigers roster, Dellenger first broke the story Tuesday that the SEC amended its federal lawsuit against the Tigers, with the goal of obtaining authority to remove them from the conference.

In addition to the amendment to the lawsuit, which was filed after the injunction was granted in a Louisiana court, ESPN’s Pete Thamel revealed that a meeting between the conference’s presidents and chancellors would be held to discuss the removal of LSU due to a “lack of institutional control.”

Yet now that LSU has filled its 105-player roster, preventing it from later adding Harris or Wright, a potential expulsion looks to be uncertain.

Meanwhile, the federal lawsuit is still set to continue as previously scheduled with the federal court in Birmingham, Alabama, and is set for 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

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