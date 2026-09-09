3 Matchups That Will Decide LSU’s Week 2 Game vs. Louisiana Tech

LSU football silenced the college football world on Saturday with its 51-10 dismantling of Clemson. But the silencing of the skeptics came with a new rise in hype building around the team.

After such a dominant showing on Saturday, everyone's focus shifted to Ole Miss's game on September 19. But that's not the case inside the program. The staff and players' focus shifted to Louisiana Tech, which comes to town Saturday.

Louisiana Tech is coming off an 80-6 win over in-state foe Northwestern State, a team who has been in headlines for a historic loss to NAIA in-state foe Louisiana Christian in Week 0.

But no matter who the Bulldogs played, putting up 80 points in a game is a wild feat. LSU cannot afford to sleep on it.

“Any time you score 80 points, or even over 50, no matter who you’re playing, that’s doing a lot of things right on offense,” Lane Kiffin said about Louisiana Tech on Monday.

Blake Baker vs. Blake Baker

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana Tech Bulldogs quarterback Blake Baker (5) passes against LSU Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Blake Baker and Blake Baker meet again.

LSU defensive coordinator Blake Baker is game planning for Louisiana Tech quarterback Blake Baker this week, meeting up for the second time in two seasons.

Last season, the Bulldogs' Baker came in late in the game, going 3 of 8 with 46 passing yards and a passing touchdown.

Baker is now the man with the keys to the offense in Ruston, and is coming to LSU on the heels of a 10/14, 232-yard and three-touchdown performance, which came only in the first half.

LSU's defense will have to prepare for Louisiana Tech's option scheme. The playbook features a lot of RPOs, read options and even some triple-option plays.

"They're really well coached," Kiffin said on Monday. "Charlie {Weis} terms it like we gotta get ready to play the triple option. You gotta change a lot of rules, do a lot of different things."

Jalen Mickens vs. LSU's Cornerbacks

Nov 29, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Louisiana State Tigers cornerback DJ Pickett (3) intercepts a pass intended for Oklahoma Sooners wide receiver Javonnie Gibson (11) during the third quarter at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jalen Mickens had three catches, going for 133 yards, one of which was a 75-yard touchdown to open the scoring in the game.

Mickens will line up across from DJ Pickett and PJ Woodland all night Saturday.

For Pickett and Woodland, they're ready for the task, just coming off of a dominant shutdown of Bryant Wesco Jr. and T.J Moore.

Their effort in shutting down the receivers was more than Pickett and Woodland's doings, as the front seven was dominant in every way at the line of scrimmage.

Clemson posted a -0.57 EPA/dropback on Saturday, meaning Clemson lost an average number of points a quarterback adds or loses for their team on every dropback.

The Bulldogs have a tough task ahead, as LSU's defensive hunger is only growing more by the day.

The Bulldogs' Front 3 vs. Sam Leavitt

LSU Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles against Clemson Tigers during the second half at Tiger Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Clemson had no answer for Sam Leavitt on Saturday, as he went 16/28 in the air for 230 yards and a touchdown, all while rushing for 113 yards with two more touchdowns on the ground.

Leavitt shut down any health concerns in just one game, eliminating Clemson from being able to do anything to rattle him.

The Clemson Tigers tried to blitz, and Leavitt escaped that and made plays with his legs. They tried to send less and cover more, and Leavitt made tough throws and other plays with his legs.

Louisiana Tech will need to get creative on defense if it wants to stop Leavitt.

The Bulldogs run a three-down lineman defense, leaving eight players to show coverage on every down.

The three-man front is often tricky for offenses to handle because it creates an advantage for the defense even though just one more man is in coverage. Typically, it's paired with three linebackers to create a secure run defense as well.

It makes a quarterback make a throw. And often, with eight people in coverage, there isn't a window to make that throw.

Leavitt can use his legs, but the linebackers often play close enough to the line of scrimmage to make an easy play there. But the legs will help to create some holes in the coverage that should be enough for Leavitt to find options downfield.

This game will test Leavitt. Is the arm talent there like the athleticism is?

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