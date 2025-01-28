Senior Bowl Updates: LSU Football Measurements, Attendees and Highlights
The LSU Tigers will be well-represented in the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl with multiple members of the 2024 roster set to participate in the event.
Senior Bowl practices begin on Jan. 28 with the game taking place on Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1:30 p.m. on the South Alabama campus in Mobile. NFL Network will provide television coverage of the game. ESPN and NFL Network also provide daily practice coverage.
This year’s game marks the first time in program history that LSU will send three offensive linemen to play in the contest.
LSU has had 140 players take part in the Senior Bowl since the game was first played in 1950. Of LSU’s 140 Senior Bowl participants, 110 have gone on to be selected in the NFL Draft.
The LSU Participants: Measurements and LSU Listings
LSU has five players at the Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile (Ala.) currently with Emery Jones, Garrett Dellinger, Miles Frazier, Mason Taylor and Sai'vion Jones participating in the event. Zy Alexander and Greg Penn III are in Dallas (Tex.) working through East-West Bowl preparation.
The events revealed the verified measurements of each participating player with the Tigers looking the part against a myriad of the top upperclassmen in the 2025 NFL Draft Class.
*Measurements via 247Sports*
The East-West Shrine Bowl Participants:
Zy Alexander | CB (East-West Shrine Bowl)
Height: 6-1
Weight: 192
Wingspan: 76"
Hand: 9 ¼"
Arm: 31 3/8"
* LSU listed 6-1, 194
Greg Penn III | LB (East-West Shrine Bowl)
Height: 6-0.5
Weight: 235
Wingspan: 74 5/8"
Hand: 9"
Arm: 31 1/8"
* LSU listed 6-2, 234
The Reese's Senior Bowl Participants in Mobile (Ala.):
Mason Taylor | TE
Height: 6-4.6
Weight: 244
Wingspan: n/a
Hand: n/a
* LSU listed 6-5, 255
Garrett Dellinger | IOL
Height: 6-4.4
Weight: 320
Wingspan: 32 5/8"
Hand: 10"
* LSU listed 6-5, 322
Miles Frazier | IOL
Height: 6-5.3
Weight: 338
Wingspan: 33"
Hand: 8 7/8"
* LSU listed 6-5, 325
Emery Jones | OT
Height: 6-4.4
Weight: 319
Wingspan: 34 1/4"
Hand: 10"
* LSU listed 6-6, 315
Sai'vion Jones | EDGE
Height: 6-4.6
Weight: 280
Wingspan: n/a
Hand: n/a
* LSU listed 6-6, 280
About the Reese's Senior Bowl:
The Reese’s Senior Bowl is widely regarded as the preeminent college football all-star game and the first stage in the NFL Draft process. The longest continual-running all-star game has taken place in Mobile, Alabama the past 76 years. More than 900 NFL personnel, including key decision-makers from all 32 teams, and over 1100 media members from around the country were credentialed this year. This past April, the game produced 110 total picks, representing 43 percent of the entire NFL draft.
DATE: Saturday, February 1, 2025
TIME: 1:30pm CT
WHERE: Mobile, Alabama
STADIUM: University of South Alabama, Hancock Whitney Stadium
TELEVISION: NFL Network
