Social Media Reacts to LSU Football's Tough Schedule, Lane Kiffin Return to Ole Miss

Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers received the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening after the Southeastern Conference revealed the slate with multiple blockbuster matchups.

LSU’s home schedule features four SEC games along with three non-conference opponents, including the season-opener against Clemson on Sept. 5.

The Clemson contest will serve as a return game from this year’s season-opener when LSU posted a 17-10 victory at Clemson.

After hosting Louisiana Tech in week 2, the Tigers open SEC play at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in what will be the earliest meeting ever between LSU and the Rebels.

The LSU-Ole Miss game will mark the return to Oxford for Kiffin, who coached the Rebels for six seasons and most recently led the Rebels to the finest regular-season in program history.

SEC wasted no time scheduling LSU at Ole Miss.



Lane Kiffin's return to Oxford will be Week 3 on September 19th. — CJ Vogel (@CJVogel_OTF) December 12, 2025

SEC schedule release... LSU and Lane Kiffin visit Ole Miss in Week 3: Sept. 19, 2026



Get your credential requests in now. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) December 12, 2025

"I think what happened there is a disgrace to the coaching profession...the coaching profession is about developing young men – it's not about chasing the greener grass to somewhere else."



– @CowherCBS on Lane Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU. pic.twitter.com/mr4iXQpfyW — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) December 1, 2025

“Lane Kiffin has done things in Oxford that no one had ever done before … but do not discount the football IQ or how those players feel about Pete Golding.”



We can't wait for LSU vs. Ole Miss next season 🍿🔥 pic.twitter.com/NgIO4gVUYD — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) December 12, 2025

2026 LSU Football Schedule Notes

• LSU opens the season at home for the first time since 2020 when the Tigers hosted Mississippi State. It’s the first time the Tigers host a non-conference opponent in the season-opener since Georgia Southern in 2019.

• LSU hosts two home games to open season for the first time since 2012 when the Tigers played three straight games in Tiger Stadium – North Texas, Washington, Idaho – to start the year.

• LSU closes the regular-season with back-to-back SEC road games for the first time since 2014 when the Tigers went to Arkansas and Texas A&M in consecutive games to cap the year.

• LSU will host Texas A&M and Alabama in Tiger Stadium in the same season for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2014. The last time Texas A&M and Alabama were both on the home schedule came in 1994 when the Aggies were members of the Southwest Conference.

• LSU’s schedule features games against four programs with new head coaches – all of which come on the road – Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn, and Arkansas.

The Full 2026 Schedule:

Week 1: Clemson

Week 2: Louisiana Tech

Week 3: at Ole Miss

Week 4: Texas A&M

Week 5: McNeese State

Week 6: at Kentucky

Week 7: Mississippi State

Week 8: at Auburn

Week 9: Open Date

Week 10: Alabama

Week 11: Texas

Week 12: at Tennessee

Week 13: at Arkansas

