Social Media Reacts to LSU Football's Tough Schedule, Lane Kiffin Return to Ole Miss
In this story:
Lane Kiffin and the LSU Tigers received the full 2026 schedule on Thursday evening after the Southeastern Conference revealed the slate with multiple blockbuster matchups.
LSU’s home schedule features four SEC games along with three non-conference opponents, including the season-opener against Clemson on Sept. 5.
The Clemson contest will serve as a return game from this year’s season-opener when LSU posted a 17-10 victory at Clemson.
After hosting Louisiana Tech in week 2, the Tigers open SEC play at Ole Miss on Sept. 19 in what will be the earliest meeting ever between LSU and the Rebels.
The LSU-Ole Miss game will mark the return to Oxford for Kiffin, who coached the Rebels for six seasons and most recently led the Rebels to the finest regular-season in program history.
2026 LSU Football Schedule Notes
• LSU opens the season at home for the first time since 2020 when the Tigers hosted Mississippi State. It’s the first time the Tigers host a non-conference opponent in the season-opener since Georgia Southern in 2019.
• LSU hosts two home games to open season for the first time since 2012 when the Tigers played three straight games in Tiger Stadium – North Texas, Washington, Idaho – to start the year.
• LSU closes the regular-season with back-to-back SEC road games for the first time since 2014 when the Tigers went to Arkansas and Texas A&M in consecutive games to cap the year.
• LSU will host Texas A&M and Alabama in Tiger Stadium in the same season for the first time since the Aggies joined the SEC in 2014. The last time Texas A&M and Alabama were both on the home schedule came in 1994 when the Aggies were members of the Southwest Conference.
• LSU’s schedule features games against four programs with new head coaches – all of which come on the road – Ole Miss, Kentucky, Auburn, and Arkansas.
The Full 2026 Schedule:
Week 1: Clemson
Week 2: Louisiana Tech
Week 3: at Ole Miss
Week 4: Texas A&M
Week 5: McNeese State
Week 6: at Kentucky
Week 7: Mississippi State
Week 8: at Auburn
Week 9: Open Date
Week 10: Alabama
Week 11: Texas
Week 12: at Tennessee
Week 13: at Arkansas
More LSU News:
LSU Football Hires Elite Offensive Coordinator, Five Assistant to Lane Kiffin's Staff
Three Takeaways From Lane Kiffin's Introductory Press Conference With LSU Football
Lane Kiffin Reveals How Nick Saban, Pete Carroll Influenced Decision to LSU Football
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.
Zack Nagy is the Managing Editor and Publisher of LSU Country, a Sports Illustrated Publication. Nagy has covered Tiger Football, Basketball, Baseball and Recruiting, looking to keep readers updated on anything and everything involving LSU athletics.Follow znagy20