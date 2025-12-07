In a move that sent shockwaves across the college football world, Lane Kiffin made the decision to depart the Ole Miss Rebels for the head coaching gig at LSU.

Despite the Ole Miss program in the midst of a College Football Playoff run, Kiffin has made his move to Baton Rouge as the new shot-caller of the program.

“I was hoping to complete a historic six season run with this year’s team by leading Ole Miss through the playoffs, capitalizing on the team’s incredible success and their commitment to finish strong, and investing everything into a playoff run with guardrails in place to protect the program in any areas of concern," Kiffin said in a statement on Sunday.

“My request to do so was denied by Keith Carter despite the team also asking him to allow me to keep coaching them so they could better maintain their high level of performance. Unfortunately, that means Friday’s Egg Bowl was my last game coaching the Rebels.”

Now, with Kiffin out of the picture, it will be newly named head coach Pete Golding leading the charge with Ole Miss receiving a home game at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in the first round of the Playoff.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

Indiana (13-0)* Ohio State (12-1) Georgia (12-1)* Texas Tech (12-1)* Oregon (11-1) Ole Miss (11-1) Texas A&M (11-1) Oklahoma (10-2) Alabama (10-3) Miami (10-2) Tulane (11-2) James Madison (12-1)

First-Round Games:

No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon | 7:30 p.m. ET Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss | 3:30 p.m. ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M | Noon ET, Saturday, Dec. 20

No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma | 8 p.m. ET, Friday, Dec. 19

Quarterfinals:

No. 1 Indiana vs. winner of No. 8 Oklahoma/No. 9 Alabama | 4 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 2 Ohio State vs. winner of No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Miami | 7:30 p.m. ET, Wednesday, Dec. 31

No. 3 Georgia vs. winner of No. 6 Ole Miss/No. 11 Tulane | 8 p.m. ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

No. 4 Texas Tech vs. winner of No. 5 Oregon/No. 12 James Madison | Noon ET, Thursday, Jan. 1

