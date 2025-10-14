Texas A&M Aggies Star Running Back's Status in Question for Week 9 at LSU Football
No. 10 LSU (5-1, 2-1 SEC) will travel to Nashville in Week 8 for an SEC matchup agaisnt Diego Pavia and the Vanderbilt Commodores as the difficulty continues ramping up for the Tigers.
After taking down the South Carolina Gamecocks in Week 7, Brian Kelly and Co. got back in the win column after containing LaNorris Sellers and Co. in Death Valley.
"[Sellers] is an extraordinary athlete, and we missed a lot of tackles where if we run our feet and do the things we’re supposed to do, we probably tag him more. But he felt us today," Kelly said on Saturday.
"You know, he felt our football team, he felt our defense. And we made it tough for him. You know, we made it a physical game. and he did some really good things as well, but at the end of the day, we kept him to 10 points and I think that that’s what we were hoping for."
But the challenge of October has just begun for the Bayou Bengals with a Week 8 matchup at Vanderbilt on the docket for this Saturday at FirstBank Stadium.
From there, LSU will host the Texas A&M Aggies in what will have significant College Football Playoff implications on the line.
Kelly and Co. will first have to get over the hump against the Commodores, but if LSU handles business, it would set the stage for a Top-10 matchup in Tiger Stadium against the Aggies.
Ahead of the Week 9 matchup, significant injury news broke surrounding the status of star running back Le'Veon Moss.
Moss is expected to miss "significant time" after suffering an injury against the Florida Gators in Week 7.
"It's an unrelated injury to anything that he has been dealing with," Aggies head coach Mike Elko said. "It has nothing to do with last year. It has nothing to do with what he has been dealing with earlier this year.
"It is an isolated injury on that tackle (the play he was injured on). It's an ankle, not a knee, which is a really positive sign. He is going to have to go get it looked at and we will kind of figure out where it is at. It will certainly not end his season, but he will miss a significant amount of time."
With game day 11 days away, the status of Moss will be a critical piece to monitor ahead of what will be a significant SEC matchup in Baton Rouge.
