Texas Commit Easton Royal Continues to Tease Potential Flip to LSU

LSU has not let up while trying to get the top wide receiver in the 2027 class, Easton Royal, to flip his commitment from Texas to the bayou.

It hasn't just been Lane Kiffin and the coaching staff. Even other 2027 commits are doing what they can to convince the New Orleans native to stay in his home state.

Royal, along with LSU quarterback commit Peyton Houston and running back commit Trey Martin, are a few of the players competing in The Opening Finals, an event held by Nike to showcase prospective football talents from across the country.

The receiver took official visits to Texas, LSU and Florida over the last four weeks as he narrows down his choice for where he will spend his collegiate career.

Easton Royal Teases a Connection With Peyton Houston

Peyton Houston stands in the pocket during an Under Armour event | Nadia Zomorodian/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The four-star quarterback commit has definitely spent some of his time in Oregon for The Opening Finals trying to convince Royal to stay home.

The two have also taken it to social media, showing off a passing play from Houston to Royal.

Houston has been locked into LSU since September, and has never faltered in his commitment despite a coaching change.

He had a response for Royal regarding the above tweet.

A popular tag line for LSU recruiting in-state commits is 'The best in the boot, stay in the boot', and Houston is trying to get Royal to fill in the blank and flip to LSU.

Royal could just be trying to leverage LSU's interest to get a bigger NIL package from Texas, but it's pretty clear he's not ruling out his home state's flagship university, especially given LSU's recent success producing elite NFL wide receivers.

Over the past week, Royal has tweeted out pictures of his official visits with Texas, but also retweeted the announcement of three-star wide receiver Gary Burney Jr.'s flip from Houston to LSU. He continues to keep both fanbases guessing about what's next.

LSU currently has three wide receivers committed to being a part of the 2027 class—four-star Ah'Mari Stevens, three-star Cade Cooper and Burney. No matter how many wide receivers are slated to join LSU in 2027, room will be made for Royal.

Time is ticking for him to make the decision on if he will flip or stay with Texas.

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