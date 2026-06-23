Easton Royal Isn't The Only Texas Commit LSU is Trying to Flip

Looking at the LSU Tigers' football program now compared to this time last season seems like a night and day difference. While the pressure of being a top program is still there, the arrival of head coach Lane Kiffin has already shifted a culture change in Baton Rouge.

Before he has even coached a game for the Tigers, Kiffin has been winning in several different ways. First, bringing back former Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron may have been one of the greatest hires in all of college football for the 2026 season. Orgeron brings a level to recruiting that programs won't find from many assistants around the country. Speaking of recruiting, Kiffin and his staff have been on fire this summer in that department.

As of this moment, the Tigers have the 11th-best class in the 2027 recruiting rankings. However, that could get a whole lot better if the program can flip four-star safety, Greedy James.

A Change In Heart?

Aug 30, 2025; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; A detail view of a helmet worn by LSU Tigers offensive tackle Ory Williams (77) with a sticker on it to commemorate the 20th anniversary of hurricane Katrina during the first quarter at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

James committed to the Texas Longhorns back in December of last year. But as everyone knows very well, a commitment doesn't mean the player can't look for a better opportunity. Recently, James spoke with Zack Nagy of Geaux247, and it appears one of the top players in the country for 2027 is liking what he sees with the Tigers.

“LSU is a platform like no other,” James said when talking about a potential change in his plans for his college playing career.

Flip Watch: #LSU has emerged as a serious threat for the No. 5 safety in America: Greedy James.



After visits to LSU, Notre Dame, + Texas in June, it’s decision time for the Longhorns pledge.



“LSU is a platform like no other,” he tells @Geaux247.



Intel: https://t.co/t3ar5IDbn2 pic.twitter.com/QyHq1JHIDt — Zack Nagy (@znagy20) June 23, 2026

The Longhorns and their head coach, Steve Sarkisian, currently have the 7th-best recruiting class for 2027. However, James' potential flip to Kiffin and the Tigers could very well have the two programs ranked even closer together than they already are.

The Tigers have just one five-star recruit for the 2027 class in tight end Ahmad Hudson. Getting James to flip would be another massive feather in the cap of a coaching staff that has been on an absolute heater regarding the recruitment of the 2027 class.

Kiffin and his staff have received 10 commitments for the 2027 class in the month of June. Could the 11th commitment be one of the biggest flips during the recruiting process this offseason? The Longhorns are not going to go away easily in this battle, but if anyone can get the Manvel, Texas product to flip, it very well could be Coach Kiffin.

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