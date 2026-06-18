LSU Still Has One Massive Recruiting Battle Left to Win

The LSU Tigers have shown this summer that any sort of concerns fans might have had about Lane Kiffin's recruiting ability can be put to total rest.

After a slow start to the offseason for LSU on the 2027 recruiting trail, the Tigers have completely taken over the month of June with a hot streak of victories that is unmatched by any program in college football during this stretch. LSU started off the Kiffin era with complete focus on rebuilding the 2026 roster through the transfer portal, but things have turned around in a major way.

However, despite all of the recent recruiting wins, the Tigers still have more work to do if they truly want to make this offseason one for the history books.

Texas WR Commit Easton Royal Remains Top Priority for LSU

LSU Tiges wide receiver target Easton Royal | Courtesy of Easton Royal's Instagram [

LSU has been able to add multiple five- and four-star commitments in the 2027 class, but there's little doubt that wide receiver Easton Royal would immediately be the best of this bunch if the Tigers can successfully flip him from the Texas Longhorns.

Royal has been committed to Texas since this past November, but as a New Orleans native, his ties to LSU have been hard to ignore throughout the recruiting process.

As a result, Royal has made it clear that he still has significant interest in both LSU and Florida, though this hasn't been enough just yet to make his decommit from Texas. Some rumors even popped up that Royal would not be taking his OV with the Longhorns this weekend, but he confirmed his arrival to Austin on social media Thursday.

Easton Royal Strongly Considering LSU, Texas and Florida

LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

The Tigers will need to stay hot on his tail leading all the way up to signing day in hopes of landing a commitment flip. LSU fans have many reasons to feel confident in this happening, especially after what Royal said following his official visit with Florida last weekend.

After his OV with Florida, Royal made it clear to Rivals that deciding between Texas, LSU and Florida is an extremely difficult decision.

"It's something to definitely lose sleep about," Royal told Rivals.

If you're a Texas fan, this quote is a bit concerning. But if you're LSU, this means that Royal is seriously considering staying home and playing for the Tigers after seeing what Kiffin and staff have to offer.

Royal's recruitment will continue to be one to watch as college football fans await his eventual announcement, which has yet to receive an official date.

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