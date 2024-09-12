The Availability Report: LSU Football vs. South Carolina Gamecocks
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are battling the injury bug heading into Week 3 at South Carolina with a myriad of players either out or questionable heading into SEC play.
After losing running back John Emery for the remainder of the season after suffering a torn ACL last week, the Tigers saw starting defensive tackle Jacobian Guillory suffer a torn Achilles on Saturday night against Nicholls State.
Now, the injury report has grown over the last few days with Kelly and Co. providing the first SEC Injury Report.
LSU will have their work cut out for them on Saturday against a fierce Gamecocks pass rush led by freshman phenom Dylan Stewart.
"Defensively, they lead the SEC in sacks. So this is a defense with an outstanding front. Freshman edge player in [Dylan] Stewart, (Kyle) Kennard is an outstanding player. Really love (Nick) Emmanwori, the defensive back, No. 7. Very active. He was a freshman All-American in 2022.," Kelly said. "Just a really good defense, and they ran both three-down and four-down and made it really difficult for Kentucky last week. And then, very innovative and do a lot of things in the special teams game."
The Tigers cannot afford to have key defensive pieces banged up for this weekend, but it looks like that may be the case.
The LSU Injury Report:
- John Emery Jr., RB — Out
- Princeton Malbrue, DE — Out
- Kobe Roberts, OL — Out
- Jake Ibieta, LB — Out
- CJ Jackson, DE — Out
- Jacobian Guillory, DT — Out
- Chris Hilton Jr., WR — Questionable
- Jordan Allen, S — Questionable
- Kyle Parker, WR — Questionable
- Da’Shawn Womack, DE — Questionable
- West Weeks, LB — Questionable
- Garrett Dellinger, OL — Probable
For the Gamecocks, the program is clicking on all cylinders following a 2-0 start, including a key victory over the Kentucky Wildcats, but head coach Shane Beamer understands the challenge on the horizon.
“There are going to be new things that we do this week because it fits LSU better than it did Kentucky. We try to keep the bulk of our offense the same week to week, run game and pass game. So there is a lot of carry over and continuity," USC head coach Shane Beamer told reporters. "The more you do something, the more comfortable and confident you are going to get at it. I think he will just get more and more comfortable with those things. He showed what he can do. Begin comfortable, being confident in what we are doing where he knows where his answers are.
“He knows where to go with the ball. I thought he did a much better job Saturday of relaxing and going and making plays and just go play ball. That is what he will need to do on Saturday, for sure.”
The South Carolina Injury Report:
Jakai Moore, OL — Out
Andrew Colasurdo, LB — Doubtful
Gage Larvadain, WR — Questionable
Trovon Baugh, OL — Questionable
Emory Floyd, DB — Probable
