The Early Betting Odds: LSU Football vs. Texas A&M Aggies in Week 9
No. 8 LSU will head to College Station this weekend for a date against the Texas A&M Aggies in the second of back-to-back SEC road games.
After capturing a victory over Arkansas on Saturday night, the Tigers are clicking on all cylinders after adding win No. 6 to the mix and advancing to 6-1 (3-0) on the year.
It was LSU linebacker Whit Weeks who stole the show in Week 8 against the Razorbacks as he continues emerging as one of the top linebackers in America.
The sophomore star ended the night with nine total tackles, a pair of pass breakups and a momentum shifting interception in the third quarter.
Now, after the win, it's on to Week 9 with Texas A&M scorching hot to begin the season as both programs prepare to battle it out for the No. 1 spot in the SEC.
It'll be a game that has significant College Football Playoff implications on the line between their pair of teams unbeaten in SEC play thus far.
How does Vegas feel about the matchup?
The Early Betting Odds: LSU Tigers vs. Texas A&M Aggies
*(All odds according to DraftKings Sportsbook)*
Spread:
- LSU: (+3)
- Texas A&M: (-3)
Moneyline:
- LSU: (+136)
- Texas A&M: (-162)
Over/Under: 53.5
Mike Elko and the Aggies come out as the early favorites at home against the Tigers with the program set to utilize the 12th Man in Kyle Field.
In what's expected to be the top SEC matchup of the week, all eyes will be on the Bayou Bengals on Saturday night in College Station.
What does the rest of the Week 9 SEC slate look like?
The Week 9 SEC Slate
Oklahoma Sooners at No. 18 Ole Miss Rebels
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Arkansas Razorbacks at Mississippi State Bulldogs
- Time: 12:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
No. 1 Texas Longhorns at Vanderbilt Commodores
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: FirstBank Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 19 Missouri Tigers at No. 7 Alabama Crimson Tide
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
No. 8 LSU Tigers at No. 14 Texas A&M Aggies
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kyle Field
- TV Channel: ESPN Networks
Auburn Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, Oct. 26
- Venue: Kroger Field
- TV Channel: SEC Network
More LSU News:
Instant Takeaways: No. 8 LSU Takes Down Arkansas 34-10 in Dominant Fashion
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program