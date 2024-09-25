The Early Predictions: LSU Football vs. South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 Battle
Brian Kelly and the No. 14 ranked LSU Tigers will take on the South Alabama Jaguars in Week 5 with both programs preparing for a clash in Death Valley.
Kelly and Co. eye their fourth straight victory after taking down Nicholls State, South Carolina and UCLA over the last three weeks.
Now, all focus shifs to a non-conference showdown against South Alabama in Tiger Stadium.
Here is the game information for Saturday, the latest betting odds, players to know and an early prediction for Week 5:
LSU vs. South Alabama Game Information
Date: Saturday, September 28, 2024
Time: 6:45 p.m. CT
TV Channel: SEC Network
City: Baton Rouge, La.
Venue: Tiger Stadium
The Current Betting Lines: Week 5 Edition
LSU: -21.5 (-110)
South Alabama: +21.5 (-110)
LSU to Win: - -1600
South Alabama to Win: +900
Over 65 Points: -110
Under 65 Points: -110
*All odds via DraftKings*
Pair of South Alabama Stars to Know:
Gio Lopez: Quarterback
South Alabama quarterback Gio Lopez has become one of the top dual-threat players in the Sun Belt as he continues carving defenses up routinely. The true freshman signal-caller is already up to 843 yards through the air with another 171 yards on the ground.
He's notorious for extending plays with his legs, which has put significant points on the board for the Jaguars. Lopez is up to nine passing touchdowns and two rushing on the year through four games.
The top target in his arsenal is Jamaal Pritchett. The veteran wide receiver is a bit undersized at 5-foot-8, 175 pounds, but makes up for it with his speed and athleticism after the catch.
Pritchett is up to 26 receptions for 355 yards and four touchdowns on the season. He leads all Jaguars wideouts in each statistical category.
Look for the LSU linebackers to be put to the test with Lopez extending plays with his feet on Saturday night in Tiger Stadium. He's lethal with the ball in his hands and the Bayou Bengals must have the second-level putting an emphasis on his dual-threat abilities.
Fluff Bothwell: Running Back
South Alabama lead back Fluff Bothwell has become a notable name in the Sun Belt Conference over the first few weeks as he continues impressing for the Jaguars. The true freshman is already up to 359 yards rushing on 37 carries with six touchdowns through four games.
The main number to know for Bothwell: 9.7. He's averaging a whopping 9.7 yards per carry for South Alabama this season and has become the focal point for the program on offense.
But it'll be a one-two punch of running backs for the Jaguars on Saturday with Bothwell joined by Kentrel Bullock in the backfield. On just 30 carries, Bullock is up to 203 yards rushing with three scores of his own.
There's significant push with the South Alabama offensive line with Bullock averaging 6.3 yards per touch as well.
On Saturday, the LSU defensive line must rise to the occasion against an offense that likes to run the football more than 50% of the time with a pair of running backs ready to make noise.
The Early Prediction: South Alabama +21.5
LSU has an opportunity to polish its skill set in one final "tune-up" game before the meat of SEC play begins in Week 7 against the Ole Miss Rebels. The Tigers have the defensive line pieces to slow down South Alabama's rushing attack while making signal-caller Gio Lopez uncomfortable in the pocket. Look for the Tigers to come out swinging for the fences before a bye week.
Despite coming out and getting the victory, LSU is 0-4 against the spread to start the season. On Saturday, it'll be a showdown against a South Alabama squad who can put points on the board. LSU Tigers On SI has an early score prediction of 41-24 LSU coming out on top, but South Alabama covering as 21.5 point underdogs.
LSU Tigers On SI will have a full breakdown of LSU vs. South Alabama in the coming days with game day inching closer.
