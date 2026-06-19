The Early Returns on the Lane Kiffin Era Are Impossible to Ignore

When Lane Kiffin broke social media by announcing his departure from Ole Miss to cross state lines and join SEC rival LSU in Baton Rouge, everyone had questions. The biggest and most important question was: What's LSU football going to look like now?

That question was asked six months ago. Kiffin has yet to coach a snap on a Saturday night in Death Valley, but he's been able to provide answers.

Upon catching the attention of the entire nation, Kiffin's hire lured in elite recruits to LSU, joined by coaching staff additions to revamp the program into something historical, quickly proving himself and the Lane Kiffin Era.

The Recruiting And Transfer Portal Record

Dec 27, 2025; Houston, TX, USA; Louisiana State Tigers head coach Lane Kiffin, left, stands next to Louisiana State Tigers athletic director Verge Ausberry, right, prior to the game against the Houston Cougars at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

After signing a seven-year, $91 million deal at LSU, Kiffin quickly got to work on a roster renovation for his new team. After securing top-ranked recruits, including the No. 1 transfer quarterback Sam Leavitt from ASU, and No. 1 offensive tackle Jordan Seaton from Colorado.

Kiffin also flipped the commitment of four-star wide receivers Brayden Allen and Corey Barber and top-ranked tight end, J.C. Anderson, the Tigers were ranked No. 1 for the 2026 recruiting cycle.

But he didn't stop there. As his new team formed together, Kiffin continued his recruiting efforts, shaping the future of the program. His class of 2027 commits, which seemed to have formed overnight with five additions just this week, is highlighted by No. 1 tight end Ahmad Hudson, No. 5 offensive lineman Terrance Smith, and the nation's No. 2 edge KJ Green.

Three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale is the only current commitment flip in the class of 2027, but Kiffin has his sights on five-star Texas commit wide receiver Easton Royal and five-star Texas Tech commit defensive lineman Jalen Brewster. Leave it up to Kiffin to break social media once again if successful in flipping the two stars.

Running With The Reputation

Dec 1, 2025; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; LSU new head coach Lane Kiffin speaks at South Stadium Club at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

To continue to pursue some of the most elite recruits in the country, Kiffin hired former LSU head coach Ed Orgeron as the assistant to recruiting and defense in May. Orgeron and Kiffin are some of the most well-known names in college football and a recipe for success in recruiting. Which was exactly Kiffin's reasoning.

He's growing the new era of LSU football - the Lane Kiffin Era - into something that fans, recruits, players, and even opponents don't question. He's utilized the resources his new home already has, the strong athletics, financial support, and a notoriously committed fan base, to tactically create a top-tier team.

Before arriving in the Bayou State, he was Lane Kiffin, the Ole Miss head coach who blended in with the conference. Now, at LSU, his new reputation stands out across the entire nation, revamping a college football program into a success story that will be rooted in its history.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.