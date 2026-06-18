How LSU's Class of 2027 Offensive Line Commits Can Influence A Top Ranked Recruit

LSU football is on a never-ending recruiting roll, with six commitments this week alone. As Lane Kiffin and his team continue to add elite, big-name talent to recruiting cycles, the influence of those players keeps that recruiting roll rolling.

The growing class of 2027 is already on its way to mirroring Kiffin's No. 1 class of 2026 recruiting cycle, with blue-chip talent all over the roster.

LSU is slowly building its future offensive wall, highlighted by recent commitments, four-star offensive lineman Terrance Smith in the class of 2027 and three-star offensive tackle Isaiah Whitehead in the class of 2028, while also staking its case for a top recruit out of Mississippi to join the force.

Winning The Recruiting Race

Sep 30, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive linemen Will Campbell (66) waits for the snap during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

Four-star offensive tackle Caden Moss out of Jackson, MS, puts LSU in his top-five schools, next to Oregon, Kentucky, Ohio State, and in-state contender Ole Miss. With Moss visiting Oxford this weekend as his final official visit, the Rebels have the final recruiting push before the class of 2027 recruit makes his decision this July.

Moss put LSU up on the list after the Tigers impressed him during his official visit at the end of April, when he had the opportunity to meet the new coaching staff, and was spotted with former LSU offensive tackle Will Campbell during the weekend trip.

From being able to get to know former talent in his position to watching Kiffin and recruiting assistant Ed Orgeron build an offensive wall, Moss can put LSU up on the board as a program where he can establish an impressive career on the offensive line.

Choosing LSU

Sep 6, 2025; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) lines up against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs defensive lineman Jayden Madkins (90) during the first half against Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

If Moss chooses to enhance the LSU offensive line, next to Smith and three-star offensive tackle Amaziah Siale in the class of 2027, the upcoming roster can join the program as a talented and rooted offensive wall.

His potential teammates are not the only deciding factor, as LSU's coaching staff can also contribute to Moss's anticipated decision. Upon his commitment, Smith was open about him and offensive lineman coach Eric Wolford, who has established many well-known recruits during his collegiate career. Wolford being able to attract a top-5-ranked offensive lineman and build a relationship during his recruiting cycle can also be a standout aspect for Moss.

That's also what LSU is competing against, with Moss having close connections to Ole Miss's football staff and favoring the in-state school in his commitment decision. But as LSU continues to add elite talent to its future rosters, the talented offensive tackle can be swayed to cross state lines to continue his collegiate career.

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