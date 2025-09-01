The ESPN FPI Top-25 Rankings: LSU Football Climbing the List Following Clemson Win
No. 9 LSU has stolen the spotlight across the college football world following the program's Week 1 victory over the No. 4 ranked Clemson Tigers.
The Tigers' streak of five consecutive season-opening losses, with three coming under Brian Kelly's watch, is finally over as LSU begins the season 1-0 for the first time since 2019.
The program in Baton Rouge attacked the NCAA Transfer Portal during the offseason with a goal of upping the talent-level on defense in order to play complementary football in 2025.
On Saturday night at Memorial Field, the Tigers showcased just that - balance on both sides of the ball.
“We’ve said from day one that we’ve had offenses here the last few years that could move the football,” Kelly said following the win. “We needed to complement it with a defense that could stand the test.
"You go on the road and play a top-five team, you better bring your defense. We knew that we were going to be that defense that needed to step up and step up big.”
Now, national analysts from coast-to-coast are raving about the LSU Tigers with ESPN's Heather Dinich believing the program should be ranked No. 1 in the next AP Top-25 Poll.
“LSU should be the No. 1 team in the country,” Dinich said on ESPN's Get Up. “They went on the road. Ohio State won at home, albeit against a good team, but they (LSU) beat a good team soundly.
"They made them one-dimensional, and they exposed them. They limited them to 31 rushing yards.”
On Monday, the ESPN Football Power Index updated the Top-25 rankings with the Tigers coming in the Top-10.
The Updated ESPN FPI Rankings: Week 1 Edition
No. 1: Texas Longhorns
No. 2: Georgia Bulldogs
No. 3: Ohio State Buckeyes
No. 4: Ole Miss Rebels
No. 5: Penn State Nittany Lions
No 6: USC Trojans
No. 7: Oregon Ducks
No. 8. Tennessee Volunteers
No. 9: South Carolina Gamecocks
No. 10: LSU Tigers
The LSU Tigers comes in at No. 10 in the ESPN Football Power Index after moving up a spot following the Week 1 win.
Despite the ESPN FPI projection, most ranking systems have the LSU Tigers cruising up the list while hovering around the top-five.
The remainder of the Top-25:
11. Florida Gators
12. Alabama Crimson Tide
13. Texas A&M Aggies
14. Miami Hurricanes
15. Auburn Tigers
16. BYU Cougars
17. Missouri Tigers
18. Utah Utes
19. Michigan Wolverines
20. Clemson Tigers
21. Oklahoms Sooners
22. Iowa State Cyclones
23. SMU Mustangs
24. Kansas Jayhawks
25. Arizona State Sun Devils
The LSU Tigers will return to action on Saturday night in Baton Rouge (La.) with a clash against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs set for 6:30 p.m. in the home opener.
More LSU News:
LSU Football Season Outlook: Predicting Brian Kelly and the Tigers Record in 2025
Nation's No. 1 Wide Receiver, Elite Five-Star LSU Football Commit on 'Flip Watch'
LSU Football Depth Chart Predictions: Projecting the Starters Against Clemson Tigers
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.