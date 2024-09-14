The Game Balls: A Look Into The Top Performers from LSU Football's Week 3 Victory

Take a bow, Caden Durham.



The true freshman RB shined in his SEC debut for the Bayou Bengals:



11 carries, 98 yards + 2 TD on 8.9 YPC



Brian Kelly: "You’ve got to make people miss. You’ve got to break through tackles. He did a great job today."



Durham has arrived for #LSU. pic.twitter.com/shKGPMEPKC