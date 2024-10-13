The Game Balls: Evaluating LSU's Top Performers After Defeating the Ole Miss Rebels

The one-two punch of #LSU LB Whit Weeks and EDGE Bradyn Swinson has given the Tigers’ defense life in Baton Rouge.



On Saturday night, the tandem shined again to make it happen.



Weeks: 18 tackles, 2 TFL, + 1 sack

Swinson: 8 tackles, 2 sacks, 2 TFL + 2 PBUs.



