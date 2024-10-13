The Game Balls: Evaluating LSU's Top Performers After Defeating the Ole Miss Rebels
No. 13 LSU put America on notice after capturing a pivotal Week 7 victory over No. 9 Ole Miss to remain in the College Football Playoff conversation.
After big-time performances from signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and linebacker Whit Weeks, the Bayou Bengals took down the Rebels in a 29-26 thriller in Baton Rouge.
Now, the program is back on the map as a contender in a wide open Southeastern Conference.
Who deserves a game ball after Saturday night's performance? Let's hand a few out.
The Game Balls: Week 7 Edition
Offense: QB Garrett Nussmeier
It's not about how a player starts, it's about how they finish, and LSU quarterback Garrett Nussmeier proved that on Saturday night in Baton Rouge. Despite only being LSU's QB1 for six games now, Nussmeier has been playing like a seasoned veteran.
After starting off the game shaky and unable to find his groove, Nussmeier locked in when the lights were brightest. He brushed off the pair of interceptions and bad mojo before leading the Tigers to a final drive in regulation that will be remembered for years.
Nussmeier converted back-to-back fourth downs to keep the drive alive with the final one resulting in a touchdown over the middle to wide receiver Aaron Anderson.
He ended the day passing 22-of-51 for 337 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions. He finished the night with a 43 percent completion percentage in a rough early outing in Death Valley.
All the numbers went out the window on the first play in overtime where Nussmeier connected with Kyren Lacy for the walk-off touchdown score.
Nussmeier dropped back in the pocket, looked right and saw his WR1 ready to make a play in order to stun the Rebels and capture a Top 10 victory.
Defense: LB Whit Weeks
Yes, it was LSU defensive end Bradyn Swinson who ended the day with eight total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups, but his counterpart on the second-level of defense deserves praise as well.
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks put the defense on his back to make timely play after timely play down the stretch. He tallied 18 (!) total tackles, 10 solo tackles, one sack and a pass breakup on Saturday night against No. 9 Ole Miss.
Weeks was virtually shot out of a cannon from start to finish to lift the LSU defense to new heights against a fiery offense under Lane Kiffin.
With LSU linebacker Harold Perkins done for the year, the Bayou Bengals were in dire need of a youngster to step up and lead the defense.
Insert second-year Tiger Whit Weeks as the go-to guy now in Baton Rouge. He's stepped up to the plate time and time again with none coming at a better time than Saturday night against a Top 10 foe in Ole Miss.
Honorable Mention: DE Bradyn Swinson
LSU EDGE Bradyn Swinson has become the Tigers' most impactful defender this season after tallying his sixth and seventh sacks of the year against No. 9 Ole Miss. He was all over the place and wreaking havoc front start to finish in the backfield.
It was Swinson who made the most of his opportunities in Tiger Stadium on Saturday night. The second-year Tiger continues catapulting his 2025 NFL Draft status, and after another big-time performance, he’s put the nation on notice.
Swinson ended the night with eight total tackles, two sacks, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pair of pass breakups. He was sensational alongside his sidekick Sai’vion Jones in forcing pressure in the backfield.
One of the keys to the game for the Bayou Bengals was to pressure Dart, make him uncomfortable and force off-platform throws.
Swinson made it happen for a program that needed a spark on defense with the veteran edge rusher getting in the backfielf time and time again.
Now, LSU captures a critical SEC victory to remain alive in the College Football Playoff conversation.
