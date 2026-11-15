The Good, Bad and Ugly of LSU's Loss to Texas

LSU appeared to be on its way to a statement victory Saturday night, but another disappointing finish left the Tigers searching for answers.

No. 21 LSU fell to No. 6 Texas 22-21, inside Tiger Stadium after surrendering an 11-point second-half lead. The Longhorns scored 12 unanswered points, capped by Arch Manning's game-winning touchdown pass to Raleek Brown in the final seconds.

Despite forcing three turnovers and controlling much of the contest, LSU couldn't finish the job. The Tigers dropped to 6-4 on the season, while Texas improved to 8-2.

Same Old Story

Nov 14, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Louisiana State Tigers quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) scrambles as Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) defends during the second half at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Here is the good, the bad and the ugly from LSU's heartbreaking defeat.

The Good: Defensive Turnovers

LSU's defense gave the Tigers several opportunities to put the game away.

The Blake Baker coached defense intercepted Manning three times, including two takeaways by safety Ty Benefield. LSU consistently disrupted the Texas quarterback, forcing uncomfortable throws and preventing the Longhorns from establishing a consistent offensive rhythm.

Manning completed just 19 of his 35 passes for 174 yards, throwing three interceptions while facing pressure throughout the night.

The Tigers also recorded four sacks and eight tackles for loss, frequently overwhelming the Texas offensive line.

More importantly, LSU turned two of those takeaways into touchdowns, building a lead that appeared sufficient to secure the victory.

For much of the night, the defense looked capable of carrying the Tigers past one of the nation's highest-ranked teams.

The Bad: LSU's Offensive Inconsistency

LSU's offense showed flashes of its potential but failed to maintain that production when it mattered most.

Quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 27 of 37 passes for 244 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jackson Harris. Running back Dilin Jones added 125 rushing yards and a touchdown, highlighted by a 44-yard scoring run that extended LSU's lead to 21-10 in the third quarter.

However, Leavitt also threw three interceptions, including two in the end zone, eliminating valuable scoring opportunities.

The Tigers struggled to capitalize on promising drives and failed to establish any rhythm in the fourth quarter.

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After Jones' touchdown, LSU managed just one total yard across its final four possessions, punting each time.

Texas' defense adjusted, limiting the Tigers' ability to move the chains and repeatedly returning possession to Manning.

For an offense that had generated three touchdowns through the first three quarters, the sudden disappearance of production proved costly.

The Ugly: Another Late Defensive Collapse

For nearly the entire game, LSU's defense had done enough to win.

That changed in the final minutes.

After building a 21-10 advantage, the Tigers surrendered consecutive field-goal drives that allowed Texas to cut the deficit to five points.

LSU's defense continued generating stops, including Manning's third interception, but the offense couldn't capitalize on the additional opportunities.

Eventually, the repeated possessions caught up with the Tigers.

With 2:19 remaining, Manning took over needing a touchdown to complete the comeback. The Longhorns marched 58 yards in 12 plays, with Manning connecting with Brown for the go-ahead four-yard touchdown.

It was a frustrating conclusion for a defensive unit that had largely controlled the matchup.

The Tigers had pressured Manning, forced turnovers and limited Texas' rushing attack throughout the night. Yet when LSU needed one final stop, the defense couldn't deliver.

The collapse was made more disappointing by the circumstances. LSU had multiple opportunities to extend its lead or run out the clock, but the offense's inability to sustain drives repeatedly placed the defense back on the field.

The result was another missed opportunity against a highly ranked opponent.

LSU demonstrated it could compete with Texas for four quarters, but competing and winning remain two different things.

The Tigers had the defensive production, offensive playmakers and opportunities necessary to pull off the upset. What they lacked was the execution needed to finish.

With the regular season winding down, LSU must find a way to turn promising performances into victories rather than allowing another close game to slip away as the first year of the Lane Kiffin era comes to a less than pleasing close.

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