Three Questions LSU Must Answer vs. Texas

To close out the season at home, the Texas Longhorns will pay a visit to Baton Rouge to face the No. 21 LSU Tigers for a Week 11 SEC showdown.

As LSU heads into the matchup with three losses after its defeat against Alabama, the Tigers are hoping to secure success for the remainder of the season, starting with a win over the Longhorns.

But beyond the season's big-picture postseason chances, LSU must answer three major questions during the Texas matchup.

What Kind Of Competitor Is Sam Leavitt?

Tigers Quarterback Sam Leavitt 10, The LSU Tigers take on Alabama. November 7, 2026; Baton Rouge, LA, USA; at Tiger Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt came from the dry desert to the deep South humidity this offseason, there were questions about how he could compete in the SEC, coming in from Arizona State.

Now, he has three more conference matchups to prove that production, showing that he can compete against some of the SEC's toughest defenses.

Against Alabama, Leavitt was pressured to throw the ball for a season high of 47 attempts, recording 380 passing yards. Against Auburn, he threw for 388 passing yards. The biggest difference was that during the Alabama game, Leavitt recorded 0 touchdowns. Against Auburn, he found receivers three times in the end zone.

Leavitt's production quickly decreased as the Tide took the lead late in the game, recording two sacks in the same drive during the fourth quarter. As Texas will continue to collapse pressure on the transfer quarterback throughout the game, the true test of his competitiveness will be revealed.

Can LSU's Offense Fix Its Situational Execution?

Sep 19, 2026; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; LSU Tigers offensive tackle Weston Davis (75) and offensive lineman Aliou Bah (55) line up during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

While all eyes go to the play-caller when the offense is struggling, the entire offensive unit struggled against the Crimson Tide in Week 10, hoping to see a major improvement against Texas.

As the game closes in on the two SEC teams, the plays will come to a battle of situational execution, with scoring success in their final drives and fourth-down conversions.

This was exactly what the Tigers struggled with against the Crimson Tide.

LSU went 0-for-4 on fourth-down conversions, giving up possession on key drives. As the failed conversions were the most in Kiffin's coaching career, it revealed how this offense can crack under pressure when facing a major opponent.

If LSU keeps up the system errors when the game gets close and the clock runs down, the Tigers will reveal a major weakness in the team's endurance and situational success.

How Much Can LSU's Defense Limit Arch Manning?

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As Texas quarterback Arch Manning returns to his home state this season as a New Orleans native, the well-known offensive leader will present a tough challenge to LSU's defense.

The defensive unit, led by defensive coordinator Blake Baker, has been able to limit top-ranked quarterbacks this season, holding Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed to 106 passing yards and -13 rushing yards, sacking the play-caller four times during the Week 4 matchup.

Being able to limit Manning, a dual-threat quarterback who controls the offensive passing production, will be one of the defense's biggest obstacles this season and a major factor in securing the win over Texas.

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