The Good, Bad, and Ugly of LSU's Win vs. Texas A&M

The LSU Tigers thoroughly dominated Texas A&M 35-6 on Saturday night. Lane Kiffin's team desperately needed a great response after last week's tough loss, and they played with a fiery spirit.

LSU grabbed a 7-0 lead in the first quarter and never looked back. The Tigers pulled away in the third quarter and improved to 3-1 before their final non-conference game against McNeese State next week.

Let's take a look at the good, the bad, and the ugly from LSU's victory.

The Good: A Complete Effort From the Offense and Defense

LSU's Princewell Umanmielen. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Tigers were firing on all cylinders Saturday night. The passing game came to life as Jackson Harris burst onto the scene. He finished with six catches, 163 yards, and two touchdowns. LSU was shorthanded, but Sam Leavitt posted 312 yards despite not playing for most of the fourth quarter.

The offense had 485 total yards and looked much better this week. Dilin Jones was efficient with his 14 carries for 63 yards, and Harlem Berry got some snaps as well.

The defense imposed its will on Texas A&M. They controlled the line of scrimmage and got off the field on third down. The Aggies were 4-for-15 on third down. Kiffin should be happy with the complete team effort.

The Bad: The Injuries

LSU Tigers linebacker Whit Weeks. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you could pinpoint one negative, LSU was struck by the injury bug once again. Linebacker Whit Weeks hobbled to the locker room on crutches.

We'll learn the severity of Weeks' injury, but if it's serious, that would be another massive loss for the defense. Safety Dashawn Spears is out for the season, and on offense, tight end Trey'Dez Green is nursing an injury.

This team is talented, but if the injuries continue to pile up, LSU's depth will be thin and challenged against quality opponents.

The Ugly: The Aggies Quarterback Play

Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas A&M looked shockingly bad. It was shocking to see a Mike Elko team look undisciplined and outmatched. Marcel Reed finished 10-of-26 for 106 yards and an interception. Brady Hart entered the game and also threw an interception.

Defensive coordinator Blake Baker deserves a lot of credit for LSU's dominating performance. They sacked Reed four times and had seven tackles for loss. Texas A&M managed 197 total yards.

The Tigers were the better team, and it was a much-needed win after last week's disappointing results.

Sign up for our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.