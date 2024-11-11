The Injury Report: LSU Football vs. Florida Gators, DJ Lagway Status Update
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will hit the road to Gainesville in Week 12 for a Southeastern Conference showdown against the Florda Gators.
After a devastating loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide last Saturday, Kelly and Co. will put the Week 11 contest in the rearview mirror with all focus shifting towards a matchup against Billy Napier's club.
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway went down with a hamstring injury in Week 10, and after sitting out on Saturday, the Gators are optimistic on his status heading into LSU Week.
A look into the full injury report for this weekend.
The Injury Report: LSU Tigers vs. Florida Gators
DJ Lagway: Florida Quarterback
Florida quarterback DJ Lagway continues rehabbing a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 10 where many believed his season could likely be finished.
After initial reports came back positive, the Gators' staff elected to sit Lagway last weekend against Texas in order to trend in the right direction.
Now, he'll likely practice on Monday.
“We felt good about what we saw this morning,” Napier said. “It’s day-to-day, and we do anticipate him practicing today.”
Florida has turned to third-string signal-caller Aidan Warner with Lagway down.
The Gators have battled the injury bug in 2024 with starting quarterback Graham Mertz suffering a torn ACL earlier in the season. Now, it's the five-star freshman in Lagway hitting the recovery table.
“I think that he got better each day. A little bit better with each opportunity,” Napier said Saturday. “I do think that he probably felt as good as he’s felt since the injury today pregame. That’s kind of what he voiced to me. But not quite ready. I think there was risk with putting him out there with a soft-tissue injury. All of the metrics said he’s not quite ready to do it but we’re hopeful. He’s made some progress and we’ll get a good feel for it early next week.”
Garrett Dellinger: LSU Offensive Lineman
LSU offensive lineman Garrett Dellinger suffered an ankle injury during the Tigers' Week 9 contest against the Texas A&M Aggies.
Now, after rehabbing during the open date and missing Week 11 against the Crimson Tide, he'll be a player "questionable" for Saturday night in Gainesville.
A player who has played in 41 career games for the Tigers, including 30 starts, all eyes will be on if the experienced lineman will be back this weekend.
“He had a high-ankle sprain, so we’re hoping that this week becomes a recovery week for him," Brian Kelly said last Tuesday.
When Dellinger went down against Texas A&M, it was freshman Paul Mubenga who slid in as the right guard.
LSU has worked with an offensive line unit of Will Campbell (LT), Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) in 2024.
The "sixth man" in Tyree Adams looks to be out for the foreseeable future after undergoing surgery over two weeks ago with a "sports hernia" injury, according to Kelly.
With Adams out and Dellinger's status up in the air, it's imperative the veteran gets back on the field sooner rather than later.
“Look, he’s the starter, but one guy going down did not affect the running game to the level that it did,” Kelly said after the A&M game. “There are bits and pieces to it, and we did not win some individual matchups. We made some mistakes, uncharacteristically from some other guys that are on the offensive line, and quite frankly we made some choices to run into boxes that were not conducive and we should’ve been doing some other things. So it was a little bit of all those things.”
