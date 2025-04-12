The Injury Update: Latest Status Report on Quarterback Colin Hurley
LSU quarterback Colin Hurley was involved in a car crash near the the gates of LSU's campus in early January with the youngster now making his return to Baton Rouge on Saturday.
Hurley, who just wrapped up his true freshman campaign for the Tigers after taking a redshirt year, was found breathing, but "unresponsive" on Jan. 16 following the crash.
WBRZ reported that "Hurley's Dodge Charger crashed into a tree at South Quad Drive and Highland Road, near the south gates of LSU's campus."
"Officials said Hurley was unresponsive but breathing. A crash report said firefighters pulled Hurley out of his vehicle. He was in and out of consciousness and had a large cut on his face," WBRZ states.
The cause of the accident remains unknown, but impairment was not suspected at the time of the crash.
Following the incident, Hurley's family provided a statement:
"Colin would like to thank the first responders, the incredible doctors and nurses at Our Lady of the Lake Health and the many Tiger Fans for their care and compassion," Hurley's family said. "Colin is resting and is stable while more tests and care are being administered. We are confident that Colin will make a full recovery from this terrible accident."
Then just three weeks after the incident, LSU head coach Brian Kelly provided an update on his young signal-caller:
"Because of his age, we've left a lot of that up to the family. I've been there to see him on a number of occasions. Progress is real, he is back in Jacksonville and reports in talking to his dad yesterday were really positive. Again, this is another scenario where there's a recovery process for him. I think everybody's optimistic," Kelly said during a press conference.
"We're all looking at Colin and it's a day to day situation. In talking to his dad, there's really good progress. I think we're all looking at this from a similar perspective is that we're hoping for the best but don't have a certain timetable on when he might be back."
Now, Hurley has made his return to Baton Rouge. He surprised his teammates on Saturday morning for the program's spring event in Tiger Stadium.
LSU is operating with three quarterbacks as it stands with Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren and Ju'Juan Johnson during Spring Camp.
LSU also went out and added preferred walk-on quarterback, Emile Picarella, on National Signing Day after making things official with the program.
The Baton Rouge (La.) University Lab signal-caller will join LSU's 2025 roster this summer as a preferred walk-on to begin his college career.
The three-star quarterback elected to bypass on offers to other programs in order to stay home and suit up in the purple and gold this upcoming season.
Picarella is rated at the No. 40 overall player in Louisiana after shining as a junior for his prep squad in 2023.
The 6-foot-2, 215-pounder tossed for over 2,300 yards and 34 touchdowns during his junior campaign with scouts beginning to take notice of his talents.
