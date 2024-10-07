The Latest on LSU Tigers Running Back Caden Durham, Status for Ole Miss Week
Brian Kelly and the LSU football staff continue preparation for Week 7 against the Ole Miss Rebels in a Top-15 showdown in Death Valley.
For the Bayou Bengals, it's a group that will be well-rested heading into a significant clash against the No. 9 team in America.
Now, they'll be looking to get their lead back in Caden Durham back on the field after suffefing a foot injury in Week 5 against South Alabama.
The Update on Caden Durham
LSU running back Caden Durham has quickly emerged as a critical piece to the Tigers' offensive attack After bursting on the scene in Week 3 at South Carolina, he carried his momentum into Weeks 4 and 5.
In LSU's contest against South Alabama, it was Durham who handled business after ending the first half with 217 all-purpose yards (128 rushing yards and 89 receiving yards) and two touchdowns before heading to the sideline before the second quarter ended.
Durham suffered a foot injury and missed the remainder of the game.
“He’s doing great. 100 percent,” Kelly said last Tuesday. “He’s doing chin-ups right now.”
Following Saturday's contest against South Alabama, Kelly stated the program didn't believe this would be a long-term injury.
"We don't see it as anything that is going to be a major injury," LSU head coach Brian Kelly said following Saturday's game.
On Monday, Kelly detailed that Durham will practice this week and is a go.
Another Returning Weapon: WR CJ Daniels
LSU wide receiver CJ Daniels re-aggravated a knee injury he suffered in the past, according to Kelly, and utilized the open date to rehab in order to build it back up.
The program has received "good reports" and the belief is that this will not be an injury that keeps him out for the foreseeable future.
“He aggravated a knee injury, but we got good reports on it,” Kelly said last week. “CJ is concerned because he had an ACL injury before, but it was not an ACL injury this time. Those are things, at first you’re concerned, but it turned out to be the best case scenario for us.”
On Monday, Kelly stated that Daniels will practice this week and get back on track.
