The LSU Football Defense: Takeaways from Week 2 of Fall Camp
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins enters his third season in Baton Rouge looking to lead the Tigers once again during the 2024 season.
A player that's been "on fire," according to defensive coordinator Blake Baker, Perkins is heating up during Fall Camp.
Now, with the defense eyeing consistency to close out the next few weeks of preseason practice, roations and position battles are emerging.
The Takeaways from Week 2 of Fall Camp:
The Defensive Line
The First-Team Defensive Tackles: Jacobian Guillory and Gio Paez
Guillory and Paez have remained the first-team unit at defensive tackle with Bo Davis relying on his veterans to hold it down in the trenches.
We've seen Guillory flash through camp while Paez has been consistent. The Wisconsin transfer has been a bright spot for LSU during camp with the program looking to silence doubters at the defensive tackle position.
Guillory has won several one-on-one matchups during camp with an opportunity to leave his mark in his final season in Baton Rouge.
Paez was absent on Saturday which threw Jalen Lee and Shone Washington in alongside Guillory with the first-team.
The Emerging Talents: Shone Washington, Dominick McKinley, Jay'Viar Suggs and Kimo Makane'ole
While Guillory and Paez have shined in the trenches with the first-team, there are a myriad of others pushing for impactful snaps, including five-star freshman Dominick McKinley.
Both McKinley and JUCO transfer Shone Washington are flashing at times, but consistency will be their best friend.
McKinley is working with the third-team while Washington has had run with the backups. On Wednesday, he won all three one-on-one's and had a few media members turning heads.
For Suggs and Makane'ole, the pair of veterans in the college game took backup snaps and are beginning to find a groove.
It'll be a battle during camp for Bo Davis to find his go-to rotation, but it's clear several players will receive run.
The First-Team Defensive Ends: Sai'vion Jones and Da'Shawn Womack
Jones has had a stellar camp through eight practices as he enters his "money year" with the LSU Tigers. He's been twitchy, athletic and really holding his own during one-on-one's against a gifted offensive line.
The same goes for Womack. The second-year Tiger is emerging as a lethal weapon, and with Bradyn Swinson out as he focuses on academics for graduation, it's provided an opportunity for Womack.
Bradyn Swinson is back with the team after working towards graduation and will look to earn starting duties opposite of Jones.
The Backup EDGE Rushers: Gabriel Reliford and Paris Shand
True freshman Gabriel Reliford flashes during spring camp as an early-enrollee and continues being a name that's been mentioned. Will Campbell praised the youngster in an interview on Monday and he's lived up to the hype. He'll be hard to keep off of the field in 2024.
For Shand, he's continuing to evolve as an edge rusher. He'll need to continue to improve from a speed perspective, but the strength and technique is there.
LSU has several talented defensive ends with redshirt-freshman Dylan Carpenter also impressing through eight days.
The Linebackers
The Starters: Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III
Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III are your starters heading into Week 1 at USC with the two becoming the most consistent unit on the defense.
Perkins has been relatively quiet during camp, but it's to be expected while he locks in for his third season in Baton Rouge. He flashed with an impressive pass breakup on Wednesday after jumping the passing lane. He's been all over the field this week.
The Weeks Bros.
Whit and West Weeks are the second-team linebackers with the pair of Georgia natives holding it down on the second level.
For Whit, he'll be hard to keep off of the field this season. He's flashed at times and will certainly be on the field in goal line sets. His instintcts and physical tools stick out like a sore thumb.
The Cornerbacks
Youngsters Flashing: Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland
Ashton Stamps can be pencilled in as your CB1 to start the 2024 season. He's been the most consistent corner during Fall Camp, reeling in a pair of interceptions along with several pass breakups, looking the part through six practices.
For Woodland, it's all about consistency. He's been running with the second-team but certainly has been granted an opportunity to emerge as a starter. Woodland has recorded an interception and a few pass breakups during media viewings.
The Battle for Reps: Sage Ryan, JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown, Zy Alexander and Javien Toviano
While Woodland and JK Johnson have been the second-team cornerbacks, there are several Tigers battling for reps there, including returnees Zy Alexander and Toviano.
Yes, Stamps and Sage Ryan are the first-team corners right now, but this will be a battle until the Tigers put on the pads in Las Vegas to take on USC.
Johnson recorded an interception on Wednesday after a tipped pass and is becoming a player to keep tabs on during camp.
For Alexander and Toviano, they've been receiving limited snaps, and while it's a work in progress, expect more snaps in Week 3.
STAR Role
Starter: Major Burns
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson
Major Burns will be your starter at STAR in Week 1 against USC. A new hybrid linebacker/safety role, this is what many expect to be Burns' bread and butter. He's been more fluid in his approach and all signs point to him looking the part here in 2024.
For Johnson, the true freshman has bulked up to over 200 pounds and looks solid during camp. There will be growing pains as a youngster in the SEC, but he'll be a player LSU is looking at to take reps in Year 1.
When Burns went down with a minor injury in camp earlier this week, it was Johnson who took the first-team reps. He got beat over the top by Chris Hilton on a vertical route, but responded well. That's the grit you're looking for from a freshman.
We also saw Toviano take reps at STAR during Saturday's practice. This'll be something to monitor heading into Week 3.
The Safeties
First-Team: Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen
Texas A&M transfer Jardin Gilbert is your first safety up and has looked solid through camp. Nothing flashy, just consistency. Same goes for Allen.
The two will need to watch their backs during camp with the emergence of freshman DaShawn Spears and redshirt freshman Kylin Jackson. The tandem is tearing it up during Fall Camp and will push for early playing time.
The Youngsters: DaShawn Spears and Kylin Jackson
Speaking of the youngsters, look for Spears to see the field in Year 1 with the Tigers. He's been in on a few pass breakups while growing as a consistent weapon in the secondary. He's the prototypical LSU DB. Long and lanky with impressive instincts. There is much to like with Spears.
For Jackson, he's a gamer. A physical, do-it-all safety, he can play all over whether it's at the STAR role or safety. He'll continue turning heads and will be a name to keep tabs on as he gets more acclimated to LSU's style of play.
Spears and Jackson are two players LSU will rely on in the future, but for the time being, expect the youngsters to push Gilbert and Allen for playing time.
