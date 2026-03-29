Coveted LSU Football Target Receives Commitment Prediction to USC Trojans

Lake Charles (La.) three-star running back Javon Vital has narrowed his focus to five programs with a commitment date locked in as the dynamic offensive weapon winds down his recruitment.

In what has been a rollercoast process for one of the top prospects in the Bayou State, Vital is preparing to make a decision with the LSU Tigers among his finalists.

The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder out of the Bayou State has earned offers from the likes of the Ole Miss Rebels, LSU Tigers, USC Trojans, UCLA Bruins, and Sacramento State Hornets, among several others, across his standout career.

But contenders have emerged with LSU sitting alongside the Ole Miss Rebels, USC Trojans Houston Cougars, and UCLA Bruins as the schools fighting for his commitment this offseason.

Vital saw his recruitment process explode after a sophomore campaign in 2024 where he logged over 3,000 all-purpose yards and 46 total touchdowns - along with 1,500 yards and 25 scores coming on the ground - Vital's recruitment exploded with offers galore rolling in.

Now, it's decision time with the Top-20 prospect in Louisiana set to go public with a move on April 2.

NEWS: Touted playmaker Javon Vital Jr. has set his commitment date 👀



One program has gained serious traction as a decision looms.



Intel: https://t.co/xoinwEH5In pic.twitter.com/55nv8H0XBr — Sam Spiegelman (@samspiegs) March 26, 2026

As his commitment date inches closer, one school has begun gaining traction for his pledge: the USC Trojans.

Lincoln Riley and Co. are surging this offseason with the predictions already rolling in via 247Sports' Josh Edwards as the USC Trojans build momentum heading into his decision.

Once the Ole Miss Rebels brought in former LSU Tigers running backs coach Frank Wilson as the program's position coach - one of the first stops he made on the recruiting trail was to check-in with Vital in Louisiana - dishing out an offer along the way.

From there, there was buzz that the Rebels could make a serious run at the dynamic offensive threat, but a strong pursuit from Riley and the Trojans clearly have the USC coaching staff leading down the stretch.

Now, all eyes are on one of the top prospects in Louisiana with his commitment decision coming next week.

More LSU News:

LSU Basketball's Will Wade Receives Lucrative Contract With Massive Roster Investment

Kim Mulkey's Take: LSU Women's Basketball Eyeing Major Win Over Duke Blue Devils

Lane Kiffin Intrigued By This LSU Football Position Group Amid Massive Offseason

Join the Community: