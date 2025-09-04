The LSU Football Depth Chart: Projecting the Starters for the Tigers in Week 2
No. 3 LSU will square off against the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs in Week 2 for the program's home opener in Tiger Stadium.
Brian Kelly and Co. remain in headlines after a 17-10 Week 1 win over Clemson spearheaded by Garrett Nussmeier's fourth quarter precision and a new-look LSU defense.
Against Clemson, Nussmeier completed 28-of-38 passes for 232 yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.
Nussmeier completed all nine of his passes in the fourth quarter and finished the game with 11 consecutive completions as LSU beat a Top 4 ranked team in a true road game for only the fifth time in program history.
Now, LSU is 1-0 for the first time since 2019 with all eyes on a Week 2 clash against Louisiana Tech in the program's home opener in Death Valley.
"Playing at Tiger Stadium is such a special opportunity. So, I know our guys and staff and fans and everybody associated with the program coming back to Tiger Stadium is pretty exciting. We've got like 45 guys that will be walking down Victory Hill for the first time," Kelly said.
"When you get a chance to open on the road and have some success, you build a lot of momentum. Now, the opportunity to play at home heightens it even more."
What could the two-deep depth chart look like this weekend in Tiger Stadium?
The LSU Football Depth Chart: Week 2 Edition
The Offense:
Quarterback:
Starter: Garrett Nussmeier
Backups: Michael Van Buren and Colin Hurley
Running Backs:
Starter: Caden Durham
Backup: Ju'Juan Johnson OR Kaleb Jackson
Rotation: Kaleb Jackson OR Ju'Juan Johnson and Harlem Berry
Wide Receivers:
Starters: Aaron Anderson, Zavion Thomas, and Barion Brown OR Chris Hilton
Rotation: Chris Hilton OR Barion Brown, Nic Anderson and Kyle Parker
Tight End:
Starter: Trey'Dez Green OR Bauer Sharp
Rotation: Donovan Green
Offensive Line:
Starters: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C Braelin Moore, RG Josh Thompson and RT Weston Davis
Backups: Carius Curne, Coen Echols, DJ Chester, Bo Bordelon, Ory Williams
The Defense:
Defensive Tackle:
Starters: Bernard Gooden and Dominick McKinley
Rotation: Ahmad Breaux and Jacobian Guillory
EDGE:
Starters Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford OR Patrick Payton
Rotation: Patrick Payton OR Gabriel Reliford and Jimari Butler
Linebackers:
Starters: Whit Weeks and West Weeks
Rotation: Tylen Singleton and Davhon Keys
STAR:
Starters: Harold Perkins
Backups: CJ Jimcoily OR Jardin Gilbert
Cornerbacks:
Starters: Mansoor Delane and PJ Woodland
Rotation: DJ Pickett and Ashton Stamps OR Ja'Keem Jackson
Safety:
Starters: A.J. Haulcy and Tamarcus Cooley
Rotation: Dashawn Spears and Javien Toviano OR Jardin Gilbert
