The LSU Football Early-Enrollees: Which 2025 Signees Will Participate in Spring Camp?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will begin Spring Camp on Saturday, March 8 with the program set to debut a new-look roster in Baton Rouge.
Along with the No. 1 Transfer Portal Class in America lacing up their cleats, the Tigers will have double-digit early-enrollees work through their first camp.
Kelly and Co. brought in 13 early-enrollees from the 2025 Signing Class that began class on Monday, Jan. 13. Now, it's all focus on Spring Camp.
It's a significant opportunity for the young players. LSU welcomed DJ Pickett, Harlem Berry and Damien Shanklin to join the team in December for bowl practice after getting their first taste of college ball.
Now, the rest of the early-enrollees have joined the program and moved to campus where they're set to get acclimated to college life with Day 1 of Spring Camp underway.
Who's in town? Which 2025 signees will take part in LSU's 15 spring practices?
The LSU Early-Enrollees:
DJ Pickett: No. 1 Cornerback in America
LSU was in dire need of a young, impactful cornerback to make his way to Baton Rouge in the 2025 Recruiting Class with Corey Raymond spearheading the push.
Then, he landed his "big fish" with DJ Pickett joining the program.
Pickett, the Tigers' top-ranked signee in the 2025 Recruiting Class, chose LSU over Miami, Oregon and Georgia during his recruitment process.
It was a battle down the stretch in order to secure the coveted prospect. A player with the top programs in the country battling for his services, LSU proved they were willing to do anything in their power to lock him down and get him to campus.
Kelly has raved about the youngster and what he's set to provide the program moving forward. He projects as a player that will make an instant impact for the Tigers.
"Watching a guy on film move that way (with his height) was what really surprised me about him," Kelly said on National Signing Day. "I don't even know if it's an argument. We believe he's hands-down the best corner in the country.
"I don't know that I've ever felt that there is a lockdown corner, but he's about as close as there is to a lockdown corner in the country. And his offensive film might be as good, if not better."
Now, 6-foot-4, 180-pound defensive back has arrived in Baton Rouge after making his way to campus as an early-enrollee in December.
Pickett took the field with the Tigers for the first time in December where he participated in bowl preparation with the program.
Pickett was a full participant during Texas Bowl practice leading up to the New Year's Eve clash.
Harlem Berry: No. 1 Running Back in America
Metairie (La.) St. Martin's Episcopal five-star running back Harlem Berry is all LSU after putting pen to paper with the Tigers on National Signing Day in December.
Berry, the No. 1 running back in America, committed to Brian Kelly and the program on Jan. 3 of 2024 while remaining loyal to his pledge until the end.
He's a player that jumps off the page when looking at the numbers. Berry is one of the most decorated athletes in Louisiana history and heads to LSU as the highest-rated running back in the state since Leonard Fournette.
On Signing Day, the superlatives came rolling in for Berry with analysts simply calling him a "human highlight reel" or the "human joystick" with the way he bounces off of defenders and remains upright.
Now, the "human joystick" is in Baton Rouge this spring where he will take part in LSU's spring camp. Berry is an early-enrollee alongside double-digit 2025 signees. He joined the program in Houston for Texas Bowl preparation in December and hasn't looked back.
"Before I even made the decision, I knew where I wanted to go," Berry said on Signing Day, "and once I made it, I was locked in. Nothing was going to change my mind."
Berry has proven to be big on loyalty and relationships, which paved the way for the five-star to put pen to paper with the Tigers in early December.
"I built a great relationship with (LSU running backs coach Frank Wilson)," Berry said. "All the other coaches at the other universities, I felt that they could get me where I needed to get. But it was just that connection I had with coach Frank. It was more than just football."
Carius Curne: No. 2 Interior Offensive Lineman in America
Marion (Ark.) four-star offensive lineman Carius Curne revealed a commitment to Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers in June after flipping his commitment from the Arkansas Razorbacks.
The 6-foot-4, 320-pounder has tremendous upside with Kelly and Co. adding a player who has immediate impact written all over him.
Curne ultimately put pen to paper with the LSU program on Dec. 4 during the Early Signing Period where he made things official with the Bayou Bengals.
It's no secret LSU's interior offensive line was an issue in 2024 with the rushing attack struggling due to a lack of push in the trenches, but reinforcements are on the way.
For the Tigers, they'll now get a better look at Curne across the next handful of weeks. The coveted offensive lineman has enrolled early and will work through Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
With Curne now in the mix, it gives LSU a prospect who can step in on day one and help the program for the foreseeable future.
The Full List of LSU Early-Enrollees:
- DJ Pickett: No. 1 CB in America
- Harlem Berry: No. 1 RB in America
- Carius Curne: No. 2 IOL in America
- Charles Ross: No. 2 LB in America
- Solomon Thomas: No. 2 IOL in America
- Damien Shanklin: 4-Star EDGE
- TaRon Francis: No. 1 WR in Louisiana
- JD LaFleur: No. 1 Tight End in Louisiana
- Zion Williams: 4-Star DL
- Tyler Miller: 4-Star OL
- Brandon Brown: 3-Star DL
- Dilan Battle: 3-Star DL
- Brett Bordelon: 3-Star OL
