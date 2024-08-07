The LSU Football Offense: Who's Turning Heads During Fall Camp?
The LSU Tigers are one week into Fall Camp with the program putting on full pads for Wednesday's preseason practice.
With a focal point on the defense, that side of the ball has received significant attention, but the offense remains a unit that has the chance to carry the torch from thee 2023 season.
It's evident the defense has several question marks that need answers. It's been the talk of the offseason. But when it comes to the LSU offense, the questions many people had are beginning to find answers.
A few standouts on the LSU offense that provide depth in key areas:
Tyree Adams: Offensive Tackle
LSU offensive tackle Tyree Adams has had a stellar Fall Camp through six practices with the redshirt-freshman looking the part on the second-team.
It's clear the Bayou Bengals have their offensive line set in stone with Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG) and Emery Jones (RT) holding down the trenches, but Adams looks to be the perfect sixth man.
He's been holding his own during one-on-one's, including a victory over LSU EDGE Sai'vion Jones during Wednesday's practice.
Offensive line coach Brad Davis appears to have another weapon for the future once both tackles in Campbell and Jones depart the program.
Adams is up to 6-foot-7, 315 pounds and has been a bright spot for the second-team offensive line with the program giving the group significant run to prepare for the future.
Ka'Morreun Pimpton: Tight End
LSU sophomore tight end Ka'Morreun Pimpton has turned heads during Fall Camp and has all the makings of a player prepared to break out of his shell in 2024.
After a freshman campaign where he saw limited action, Pimpton appears to have taken that next step ahead of Year 2. He's improved as a blocker and his receiving ability remains a strong suit.
LSU has rolled with a two tight end set at times with Pimpton on the opposite side of Mason Taylor where he has the chance to see significant reps this fall.
It's a three-man tight end room with Taylor holding down starting duties and both Pimpton and five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green showing glimpses of what's to come during camp.
Sophomore tight end Mac Markway elected to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Tuesday after revealing his intentions to depart the program.
Now, it's Taylor, Pimpton and Green all looking to see playing time in 2024 with a loaded tight end room.
Chris Hilton: Wide Receiver
LSU wide receiver Chris Hilton is healthy ahead of the 2024 season and is preparing for what many believe can be a huge campaign for the redshirt-junior.
He's waited his turn behind Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas with the chance to now take that next step in his fourth season with the program.
Hilton has been sharp, to keep it simple. He hasn't dropped a pass during media viewings and has displayed both his ability to shine as a vertical threat as well as on crossing routes.
It's evident LSU signal-caller Garrett Nussmeier and Hilton have a connection. It's been on full display in the past with the duo carrying it into Fall Camp.
Now, Hilton looks to have the season many are expecting from him. He's taken significant reps with the first-team wideouts alongside Kyren Lacy and CJ Daniels with the program eager at what's to come.
The LSU receiving corps is loaded, and the Tigers will certainly utilize a myriad of backs, but expect Lacy, Hilton and Daniels to do the heavy lifting in this room with Hilton emerging as a serious threat for this offense.
