The LSU Football Offense: Who's Turning Heads During Fall Camp?

The Takeaways From Day 6 of LSU Camp:



- G. Nuss was consistent on short + intermediate balls.

- Chris Hilton’s stock is soaring. He’s looked sharp in different sets. 0 drops.

- Sai’vion Jones + G. Reliford turned heads on the DL.

- DaShawn Spears gaining consistency.



