LSU Football Wide Receiver, Louisiana Native Has The Tigers Staff's Attention
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers continue navigating Fall Camp in Baton Rouge with the program set to open Week 3 on Monday morning.
After a strong offseason to this point, Kelly and Co. are working through the final phase with preseason practice in full swing.
The LSU offense has been a hot topic across the first nine days of Fall Camp in the Bayou State with a focus on the success of the receiving corps.
From newcomers Nic Anderson and Barion Brown to returning pieces Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson, it's been rave reviews.
For Hilton, the speedy Louisiana native has impressed the LSU coaching staff to this point as he looks to have his breakout year in 2025.
The 6-foot, 190-pounder has battled the injury bug across his first four seasons with the program, but heading into the upcoming season, all eyes are on a big year.
Offensive coordinator Joe Sloan broke down what Hilton provides the Tigers and his big offseason to this point.
"Obviously, his speed. I think you can look at the last couple games last year. Our ability to attack vertically really changes when he's out there. Chris, Barion, Nic, and I think Zavion are playing better in terms of that aspect of this game. Being able to push the ball down the field is a huge thing," Sloan said.
"Chris has been consistent; I think he has a great attitude, great body language, and is attacking every day. When he does that, he's going to play really good football. I've been excited for him; I know he's been through a lot.
"He definitely brings another element to our offense that is an important piece… Exciting to watch him this spring but I think fall camp, he's dialed in. It's been good."
In an injury-shortened season a year ago, Hilton caught nine passes for 243 yards and three touchdowns.
He capped his junior season with four receptions for 113 yards and a 41-yard touchdown in the win over Baylor in the bowl game.
Now, he's preparing to take that next step in 2025 as a critical component of the LSU Tigers' offense in Baton Rouge.
More LSU News:
LSU Football, Texas Longhorns and Michigan Wolverines Trending in Recruiting
LSU Football and Notre Dame Fighting Irish Making Early Impression on Top Cornerback
No. 1 Athlete in America, Five-Star LSU Football Commit Helping Recruit Top Prospect
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU Tigers.