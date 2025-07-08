LSU Country

LSU Football Reveals Three Tigers Set to Represent Program at SEC Media Days

Brian Kelly and Co. will hit the road to the Peach State next week, program reveals three Tigers to appear at event.

Zack Nagy

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers will head to Atlanta (Ga.) next week for SEC Media Days as the offseason continues for the purple and gold.

After navigating the NCAA Transfer Portal, Spring Camp and summer workouts this offseason, Kelly and Co. will now hop on a flight to the Peach State next week.

LSU will bring three Tigers to Atlanta with the trio of upperclassmen set to represent the program alongside Kelly.

Which three Bayou Bengals will be in Atlanta?

A look into the full list of SEC Representatives heading to Georgia next week.

2025 Football Media Days Student-Athlete Attendees

Alabama

Tim Keenan III, DL, Senior

Deontae Lawson, LB, Senior

Kadyn Proctor, OL, Junior

Arkansas

Cam Ball, DL, Senior

Taylen Green, QB, Senior

Xavian Sorey Jr., LB, Senior

Auburn

Jackson Arnold, QB, Junior

Keldric Faulk, DL, Junior

Connor Lew, OL, Junior

Florida

Caleb Banks, DL, Senior

Jake Slaughter, OL, Senior

DJ Lagway, QB, Sophomore

Georgia

CJ Allen, LB, Junior

Daylen Everette, DB, Senior

Gunner Stockton, QB, Junior

Kentucky

Alex Afari Jr., LB, Senior

Jordan Lovett, DB, Senior

Josh Kattus, TE, Senior

LSU

Chris Hilton Jr., WR, Senior

Garrett Nussmeier, QB, Senior

Whit Weeks, LB, Junior

Ole Miss

TJ Dottery, LB, Junior

Cayden Lee, WR, Junior

Austin Simmons, QB, Sophomore

Mississippi State

Blake Shapen, QB, QB, Graduate

Isaac Smith, S, Junior

Brenen Thompson, WR, Senior

Missouri

Daylan Carnell, S, Graduate

Connor Tollison, C, Graduate

Zion Young, DE, Senior

Oklahoma

John Mateer, QB, Junior

Robert Spears-Jennings, DB, Senior

R Mason Thomas, DL, Senior

South Carolina

LaNorris Sellers, QB, Sophomore

DQ Smith, DB, Senior

Nick Barrett, DT, Senior

Tennessee

Arion Carter, LB, Junior

Miles Kitselman, TE, Senior
Bryson Eason, DT, Senior

Texas

Anthony Hill Jr, LB, Junior

Arch Manning, QB, Sophomore

Michael Taaffe, DB, Senior

Texas A&M

Will Lee III, DB, Senior

Ar’maj Reed-Adams, OL, Graduate

Taurean York, LB, Junior

Vanderbilt

Randon Fontenette, S/OLB, Junior

Martel Hight, DB, Junior

Diego Pavia, QB, Graduate

