The LSU Football Portal Buzz: What's Next for the Tigers in the Transfer Portal?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers currently hold the No. 2 class in the NCAA Transfer Portal after the program reeled in 13 commitments during the first two weeks of the window.
On Sunday, Kelly and Co. signed the No. 1 defensive player available after Florida State transfer Patrick Payton went public with a decision to join the Tigers.
Payton, the No. 2 overall transfer in the portal, gives LSU another immediate impact piece in the trenches heading into the 2025 season.
LSU will now continue evaluating the options and prepare for the next steps in the free agent market. What's next for the Bayou Bengals?
The Next Steps in the Portal:
1. Address Remaining Positions of Need
LSU has added 13 players via the NCAA Transfer Portal over the first two weeks of the December window.
Kelly expressed how aggressive the program would be in the portal, and with the No. 2 class to this point, he's backed up his statements.
Who has LSU secured during the first 14 days of the window?
The Additions on Offense (6):
- TE Bauer Sharp: Oklahoma
- WR Barion Brown: Kentucky
- QB Michael Van Buren: Mississippi State
- WR Destyn Hill: Florida State
- WR Nic Anderson: Oklahoma
- OL Braelin Moore: Virginia Tech
The Additions on Defense (6):
- CB Ja'Keem Jackson: Florida
- EDGE Jimari Butler: Nebraska
- EDGE Jack Pyburn: Florida
- CB Mansoor Delane: Virginia Tech
- DL Sydir Mitchell: Texas
- EDGE Patrick Payton: Florida State
The Special Teams Additons (1):
Punter Grant Chadwick: Middle Tennessee
Now, the positions of need are clear: Safety, offensive line, tight end and the defensive tackle role.
There is a lack of depth of depth in the safety room for the Tigers, and with zero committed via the portal to this point, expect that to change over the next few weeks.
As for offensive line and tight end, the Tigers are in a unique spot.
LSU landed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the portal on Saturday, providing a veteran up front, but the program remains active in adding another experienced piece to the mix. Look for LSU to bring in one more offensive lineman this offseason.
At tight end, LSU added Oklahoma's Bauer Sharp this month, but the program could look to add a blocking tight end this offseason. Sharp led the Sooners in receptions (42) and receiving yards in 2024. For returnee Trey'Dez Green, he's also a surefire weapon in the receiving game. A blocking tight end remains a piece to monitor.
2. Prepare for Safeties to Enter Portal
If there is one position group in dire need of additional bodies this offseason via the NCAA Transfer Portal it will be in the safety room.
LSU has seen Major Burns (2025 NFL Draft) and Sage Ryan (Transfer Portal) depart Baton Rouge already with the safety room consisting of mainly Javien Toviano, Jardin Gilbert and Dashawn Spears.
Toviano made the move to safety this month after working at cornerback and in the STAR role during his first two seasons in Baton Rouge. He has been receiving first-team reps during bowl preparation.
LSU has signed Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane, the No. 2 cornerback in the portal, but his versatility is a key piece in his addition. He can and has played safety before where he was certainly effective.
Defensive coordinator Blake Baker will have his fun here with Delane. He's a versatile piece that can play as a boundary cornerback, safety, etc.
Despite this, it's clear as day the Tigers will attack the portal in search of help at the safety position. Expect the program to add two safeties by the time it's all said and done. There is a need for competition in this room along with overall talent. It makes the portal that much more important.
3. Turn Up the Heat for Offensive Line Targets/Transfers
LSU has already signed the No. 1 interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal with Virginia Tech's Braelin Moore going public with a decision on Saturday, but the job isn't finished in this area.
LSU will lose four starting offensive linemen from the 2024 season with tackles Will Campbell and Emery Jones forgoing their final season of eligibility and declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft.
Along with Campbell and Jones out, veteran guards Garrett Dellinger and Miles Frazier depart the program after exercising all of their eligibility.
LSU will return key pieces in Weston Davis, Tyree Adams and Paul Mubenga, among others, but going and getting a savvy veteran is a must.
The Tigers will be in search of an offensive tackle, it would appear, now that Moore is in the fold as a signee in the portal haul.
There is a sense of urgency here for LSU after hosting a pair of coveted offensive linemen this week in Northwestern's Josh Thompson and Washington State's Fa'alili Fa'amoe. Now, it's a matter of the program locking in on their priority targets.
