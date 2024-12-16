The LSU Football Portal Rundown: Meet the Transfer Additions for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are scorching hot in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the program securing seven newcomers over the last four days.
Kelly and Co. went into Monday with five new pieces signed to the program, but that number quickly changed after the Tigers reeled in a pair of immediate impact transfers.
LSU has quickly become one of the most active programs in the Transfer Portal over the course of the last seven days with Kelly showcasing his "aggressive" approach.
"We'll be very aggressive. I think everybody that's followed us knows we weren't very aggressive in the transfer portal," Kelly said. "We put together a defensive line [last offseason] using minimal resources. We've really put ourselves in a position, and I'll use this term loosely, to stay well under the cap so we could be quite aggressive this year and we will be very aggressive in that area."
Now, LSU has landed seven newcomers over the first few days of the Transfer Portal window. Who's in? What are the Tigers getting?
Meet the Transfers (7):
Bauer Sharp... LSU picked up its first roster addition from the transfer portal on Friday as tight end Bauer Sharp has signed with the program. Sharp joins the Tigers after spending the 2024 season at Oklahoma where he led the Sooners in receptions and yards. Sharp’s final game at OU came two weeks ago in Tiger Stadium when he caught one pass for four yards in the Sooners’ 37-17 loss to LSU.
Prior to his year at Oklahoma, Sharp spent three years at Southeastern Louisiana. He signed with the Lions as a quarterback out of high school before transitioning to tight end as a redshirt freshman in 2022. In his one season at Oklahoma, Sharp started all 12 games for the Sooners, leading the team in both receptions (42) and yards (324). He scored two TDs.
Ja'Keem Jackson... Ja’Keem Jackson, a season-opening starter at cornerback for Florida this year, has signed with LSU. He comes to LSU after two years at Florida where he appeared in 13 games recording 11 tackles, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry. He started the first two games of the 2024 season at cornerback for Florida before an ankle injury sidelined him for the remainder of the year.
In 2023 as a true freshman, Jackson appeared in 11 games, tallying seven tackles and three pass breakups. A native of Kissimmee, Fla., Jackson was a consensus four-star prospect at Osceola High School where he was named an ESPN Top 300 player and rated as the nation’s No. 3 overall cornerback by On3. As a senior, he helped lead his team to a 10-4 record and a semifinal appearance in the Florida high school playoffs.
Barion Brown... This is a big one for the Bayou Bengals. Brown is a Top-15 overall transfer in the portal with the program now locking in one of the top receivers available in the college version of free agency. Brown, a speedster who torches opponents with his freakish athleticism, heads to Baton Rouge with 122 career receptions for 1,528 total yards and 11 touchdowns in three seasons of college football.
The former Top-100 recruit has track speed that cannot be taught and it's what has made him a lethal weapon in Kentucky's offense over the last three years. Brown's five kick return touchdowns is an SEC record where he will become an instant impact player in the special teams facet for the Tigers
Jimari Butler... Jimari Butler, a standout defensive lineman during his four years at Nebraska, has signed with LSU. He appeared in 37 games for the Cornhuskers, starting 16 times, including 10 in 2024. He comes to LSU with 65 career tackles to go along with 17 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks.
In 2024, Butler tallied 22 tackles, seven tackles for loss and a pair of sacks. During his All-Big Ten season in 2023, he had 34 tackles and led the team in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (5.5). He was a key part of the 2023 Nebraska defense that limited opponents to 92.9 rushing yards per game and 18.3 points per game, the fewest for the program since joining the Big Ten in 2011.
Michael Van Buren... The transfer signal-caller will join the Tigers after one season in Starkville where he completed his true freshman campaign with Mississippi State. In 10 appearances as a true freshman in 2024, Van Buren completed 140-of-256 passes for 1,886 yards and 11 touchdowns. He added another five rushing TDs for the Bulldogs.
Van Buren was a four-star recruit from St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, choosing Mississippi State over Oregon. He helped St. Frances Academy to back-to-back national Top 10 finishes in 2021 and 2022.
Jack Pyburn... The Florida transfer is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year. In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
Pyburn, the No. 4 rated edge rusher in the NCAA Transfer Portal, heads to Baton Rouge after three seasons with the Gators. Kelly and Co. were in dire need of talent in the trenches, and with Pyburn now in the mix, it provides the program with a proven body on the outside to make an immediate impact.
Mansoor Delane... The Virginia Tech transfer pledged to Brian Kelly and the Tigers on Monday after three seasons with the Hokies. During his time in the ACC, Delane tallied 146 tackles, 16 pass breakups, six interceptions and four forced fumbles.
In 2024, Delane had his "coming out party" after tallying four interceptions on the season while leading the Hokies in the category. Now, the No. 2 rated cornerback in the NCAA Transfer Portal is Baton Rouge bound to help the Tigers' defensive backfield.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.