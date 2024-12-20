The LSU Football Portal Wishlist: Five Transfer Targets to Keep Tabs On
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have proven to be one of the most active programs in the NCAA Transfer Portal with double-digit additions to this point.
The Bayou Bengals have landed commitments from several immediate impact players, including the No. 2 cornerback available in Virginia Tech's Mansoor Delane.
But Kelly and Co. remain in pursuit of priority targets with several key names to keep tabs on.
Additionally, new names have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in Week 2 of the window. Could LSU get in the mix for others?
The LSU Portal Wishlist:
No. 1: Patrick Payton - Florida State EDGE
Florida State edge rusher Patrick Payton made the decision to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal on Wednesday after three seasons with the Seminole.
Payton, the 2022 ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year, quickly became a hot commodity in the portal with a slew of potential suitors.
Once his name was officially in the system, 247Sports rated Payton as the No. 2 overall transfer and the No. 1 edge rusher in the market. He is the No. 1 defensive player in the portal.
The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder logged 109 tackles, 32 tackles for loss, 16 sacks, 12 pass breakups and three forced fumbles in three seasons with Florida State.
LSU has already signed a pair of edge rushers in the NCAA Transfer Portal after Florida's Jack Pyburn and Nebraska's Jimari Butler pledged to the program.
Will LSU look to get a third defensive end in the portal haul? The program appears to be a school to watch for Payton.
No. 2: Fa'alili Fa'amoe - Washington State Offensive Tackle
On Thursday, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reported that the LSU Tigers will host Washington State transfer Fa'alili Fa'amoe for a visit to Baton Rouge as he was on his way to Baton Rouge.
Fa'amoe is the No. 2 rated offensive tackle in the NCAA Transfer Portal with the staff looking to make another splash here.
We've seen the program be successful with transfers that have visited campus to this point. Will Fa'amoe be the next in line? Time will tell, but so far, he's wrapped up a visit with Nebraska, is currently on a trip to check out LSU and will then visit with the Michigan Wolverines.
The 6-foot-5, 314-pounder just wrapped up his redshirt-junior campaign with the Cougars where he will now look for a new home to play his final season of eligibility.
No. 3: Braelin Moore - Virginia Tech Offensive Line
The buzz circulating over the weekend surrounded Virginia Tech center Braelin Moore placing his name in the portal and testing the free agent market.
Once his name officially entered the portal, the LSU Tigers became the immediate team to beat.
LSU has one returning starter on the offensive line set to return in 2025: DJ Chester.
Chester served as the starting center for LSU, but was certainly out of position with his natural slot being at guard.
Now, with LSU pursuing Moore, it would give the Bayou Bengals an opportunity to slide Chester to the center slot where he can return to his natural position of offensive guard.
This is a big one for the Tigers. Moore is the No. 1 rated interior offensive lineman in the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to On3 Sports.
The predictions have come flying in for Moore to become the next addition to LSU's 2025 Transfer Portal Class with the program trending for his services.
It appears to be a matter of when - not if - Moore goes public with a decision to join the LSU Tigers' portal class.
No. 4: Sydir Mitchell - Texas Defensive Lineman
LSU has its sights set on Texas Longhorns transfer Sydir Mitchell after the coveted defensive lineman officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal this week.
The 6-foot-6, 340-pounder just wrapped up his second season with the Longhorns after signing with the program in the 2023 recruiting class.
The key piece to keep tabs on: Current LSU defensive line coach Bo Davis recruited Mitchell to Texas while on staff with the Longhorns in 2023.
This will be a mutual connection that the LSU staff will be looking to use in their favor.
Now, the Tigers will get the first official visit of Mitchell's transfer process with the program looking to make a splash.
Mitchell made his way to Baton Rouge on Wednesday for a multi-day stay in Baton Rouge with LSU looking to seal the deal.
After spending two seasons in Austin, Mitchell appeared in eight games for the program, including only four in 2024 in order to maintain redshirt status.
He will have three seasons of eligibility at his next destination with Kelly and Co. preparing to swing for the fences in his recruitment.
No. 5: Tawfiq Byard - South Florida Safety
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers have wrapped up an official visit with South Florida safety Tawfiq Byard after a two-day stay in Baton Rouge this week.
Byard arrived in town on Monday to begin his official visit that then carried into Tuesday. He had the chance to meet with the staff, check out campus and also watch LSU's bowl practice as they begin preparing for the Texas Bowl against the Baylor Bears.
Byard burst on the scene in 2024 after tallying 54 tackles with a pair of sacks and an interception this fall.
Now, he's become a player with interest all across America, which includes Kelly and the LSU Tigers.
Kelly and Co. will continue swinging for the fences when it comes to one of their premier targets in Byard, but he's enjoying the transfer process. He's taken visits to Virginia Tech, LSU and Vanderbilt. He was wrap things up with a visit to see Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffs, he told LSU Tigers On SI.
More LSU News:
The LSU Transfer Portal Update: Who's in? Who's out?
LSU Dishes Out Offer to No. 1 Quarterback in America
Nick Saban Calls LSU Quarterback Garrett Nussmeier a "Sleeper" Ahead of 2024 Season
Join the Community:
Follow Zack Nagy on Twitter: @znagy20 and LSU Tigers On SI: @LSUTigersSI for all coverage surrounding the LSU program.