The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Day 3 of Spring Camp for the Tigers

Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice field on Wednesday morning for Day 3 of Spring Camp in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. worked through individual drills during the 20-minute media viewing with an initial look at the special teams unit.
From there, the team broke out into position work where Garrett Nussmeier and the offense went to work on a cold morning at the practice facility.
The LSU Football Practice Report: Day 3 of Spring Camp
The Quarterbacks:
LSU worked through individual drills during the media viewing with Garrett Nussmeier looking crisp in drills with the first-team. He connected with Chris Hilton and Aaron Anderson on multiple occasions during Wednesday's viewing.
Mississippi State transfer Michael Van Buren is working with the second-team, as expected, where he had the chance to connect with Barion Brown and Kyle Parker.
After making the switch from running back to quarterback, Ju'Juan Johnson received a majority of his run with the third-team, but also saw limited snaps with the second team. He'll be utilized in wildcat packages during what is expected to be a redshirt year.
Redshirt-freshman quarterback Colin Hurley is not with the program during Spring Camp.
The Running Backs:
LSU returns Caden Durham as the starter in Baton Rouge where he received run with the first-team alongside Garrett Nussmeier in the backfield.
Junior running back Kaleb Jackson enters Spring Camp at 235 pounds with his size sticking out like a sore thumb. An athletic power back, he took significant run with the second-team.
LSU early-enrollee Harlem Berry received run during Day 3 of spring ball and his role will certainly expand as camp goes on in Baton Rouge.
The Wide Receivers:
LSU rolled out a first-team group of Chris Hilton, Aaron Anderson and Zavion Thomas alongside Nussmeier with the rapport on full display. It's clear Nic Anderson and Barion Brown will take on significant roles, but will "earn" it during camp.
LSU redshirt-sophomore Kyle Parker was seen in a "no-contact" red jersey on Day 3 of camp while taking run with the second-team.
Oklahoma Sooners transfer Nic Anderson was out there with the team, but didn't take several "on-field" reps.
Barion Brown took on a significant role with the second-team during initial drills. He'll be an exciting player to watch afterr logging over 120 catches, 1,500 yards and double-digit touchdowns across three seasons with Kentucky.
The Tight Ends:
LSU tight end Trey'Dez Green received significant run with the first-team while Bauer Sharp took snaps with the second-team.
The tight end room in Baton Rouge will be an exciting group to keep tabs on in 2025 with Green, Sharp, Texas A&M transfer Donovan Green and early-enrollee JD LaFleur filling out the group.
The Offensive Line:
First-Team: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon, RT Weston Davis
Second-Team: LT Carius Curne, LG Solomon Thomas, C Braelin Moore, RG Coen Echols, RT Ethan Calloway
Brad Davis has shifted five-star freshman Carius Curne to tackle for the time being with early-enrollee Solomon Thomas working at left guard. Both freshmen were with the second-team.
There will be significant movement on the offensive line during camp with Moore likely earning starting duties at center. Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson will be on campus next week and enroll at LSU.
The Defensive Line:
LSU rolled out Jimari Butler, Patrick Payton, Jack Pyburn and Gabriel Reliford as the quartet of edge rushers with Dominick McKinley and Ahmad Breaux handling business on the inside.
There will certainly be competition in the two-deep depth chart at EDGE with Butler, Payton, Pyburn and Reliford, but it's a strong group.
Edge rushers coach Kevin Peoples took a hands-on approach with his unit on Wednesday with the group looking sound.
Newly named defensive line coach Kyle Williams was coaching his players up on the sideline after being hired last week. He'll continue getting acclimated to the routine in Baton Rouge with those within the program eager to see his growth at the Power Four level.
Jacobian Guillory will be cleared in June as he continues rehabilitation following an Achilles tear in 2024. He was on the bike on the sideline.
The Linebackers:
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks was on the bike to begin Day 3 of Spring Camp alongside early-enrollee offensive lineman Brett Bordelon. He was on the sideline working out while he continues his rehabilitation process after ankle surgery in January.
LSU linebacker Harold Perkins was also on the sideline working out as he recovers from a torn ACL suffered during the 2024 season.
Davhon Keys, Tylen Singleton and West Weeks will take significant reps during Spring Camp with Perkins and [Whit] Weeks sidelined.
LSU early-enrollee Charles Ross remains a player with significant intrigue. He's a speedster who's already put on 10 pounds since January.
The Cornerbacks:
LSU rolled out Ashton Stamps and PJ Woodland as the returning duo with the "most" reps with the first-team on Tuesday.
Virginia Tech transfer Mansoor Delane was working with the cornerback room on Tuesday, but he has the chance to be utilized in a myriad of ways in the defensive backfield. The safety room is where he can also thrive.
The Safeties:
North Carolina State transfer Tamarcus Cooley and returning Tiger Javien Toviano ran with the first-team during Day 3 of Spring Camp.
There will be several moving parts here with the defensive backfield throwing around several different looks on Tuesday.
