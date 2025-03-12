The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Day 3 of Spring Camp for the Tigers

The #LSU Practice Report: Day 3 Spring Camp



- 1st Team OL: LT Tyree Adams, LG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Bo Bordelon + RT Weston Davis

- WRs: Aaron Anderson, Chris Hilton + Z. Thomas

- 5-star OL Carius Curne at LT

- Tamarcus Cooley + Javien Toviano running with the 1st team. pic.twitter.com/Qwv5jYZuYT