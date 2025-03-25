The LSU Football Practice Report: Notes From Day 9 of Spring Camp for the Tigers
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers returned to the practice fields on Tuesday for Day 9 of Spring Camp with rotations emerging on both sides of the ball.
It was a foggy morning in Baton Rouge with the media receiving a quick 20-minute viewing of the practice with the program mainly working through individual drills.
The Quick Notes: Day 9 of Spring Camp
Offense:
- The Full First-Team: QB Garrett Nussmeier, RB Caden Durham, WR Chris Hilton, WR Aaron Anderson, WR Zavion Thomas, RT Tyree Adams, RG Paul Mubenga, C DJ Chester, RG Coen Echols and RT Weston Davis.
- The Second-Team Offensive Line: LT Carius Curne, LG Ory Williams, C Braelin Moore, RG Bo Bordelon and RT Josh Thompson.
- Northwestern transfer Josh Thompson arrived in Baton Rouge last week and worked with the team during Spring Camp on both Saturday and Tuesday. He was thrown in the mix as the second-team right tackle. Thompson will be cross trained as both a guard and tackle.
- Oklahoma transfer wide receiver Nic Anderson continues easing into the mix. He's getting limited action, but seen with the second-team when in.
- LSU has rolled with Destyn Hill, Barion Brown and Kyle Parker as the second-team wideouts through nine days of camp.
- LSU freshman offensive lineman Carius Curne can be labeled as a "manchild" as he works through his first Spring Camp. He's in at left tackle and will be a player competing for starting duties come Week 1 at Clemson.
- Garrett Nussmeier, Michael Van Buren and Ju'Juan Johnson worked through individual drills during the media viewing. Nothing to report on that front.
- Caden Durham is running as the first-team back, Kaleb Jackson with the second-team and Harlem Berry with the third-team. Nothing to report from Day 9.
- Trey'Dez Green and Bauer Sharp remain a fun one-two punch at the tight end position. It's clear as day that LSU will rull significant 12 personnel sets.
Defense:
*Note: It was an extremely foggy morning in Baton Rouge with limited visibility towards the other side of the field where the defense was working through drills.*
- LSU safety Tamarcus Cooley returned to practice for the Tigers after missing Saturday.
- There were looks of EDGE Jack Pyburn working inside on Saturday and that continued into Tuesday morning. It's clear the Tigers are looking to get him on the field in any capacity.
- Texas defensive line transfer Sydir Mitchell continues showing flashes for the Tigers. Consistency will be key down the stretch of camp and into the rest of the offseason.
- Ahmad Breaux and Dominick McKinley are the first-team defensive tackles.
- West Weeks and Davhon Keys continue working as the first-team linebackers. Nothing to report on that front.
- The cornerback rotation will be a fun one to keep tabs on during camp. It's Mansoor Delane, Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland (who's been working at nickel), DJ Pickett and Ja'Keem Jackson seeing significant reps.
