The LSU Football Spring Camp Standouts: Which Tigers are Turning Heads in Practice?
Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers are nearing the finish line of Spring Camp with the program handling business on the practice fields in Baton Rouge.
Kelly and Co. continue working with a unique blend of talent between returning pieces and newcomers on the 2025 roster.
With camp in full swing, which Tigers have quickly turned heads while carving out a path to make contributions this upcoming season?
The Eye-Catchers: LSU Spring Camp Edition
No. 1: Gabriel Reliford: EDGE
It's been rave reviews for second-year Tiger, Gabriel Reliford, who continues carving out a path as a key piece on the defensive line as an edge rusher.
"Gabe's a kid that plays with a lot of confidence. Obviously, his physicality. His physicality is a little bit different than the other ends that we have. His size. So, when you're talking about him, he's a different profile than some of the other ends and the edges that we have," Kelly said last week.
"I think what we've asked him to do is be really physical in the run game and be assignment correct. There were times where playing a freshman, you kind of go 'well, he's learning.'
"He's past the learning stage. What we're looking for is a consistent performance, playing in play out and somebody that's really, really good against the run and very capable when we cut him loose to get to the quarterback.
"But I would say that his size, his physicality, his second year in the program, the margin for us in terms of what we want to see is somebody that is just really an anchor against the run."
No. 2: Jack Pyburn: EDGE [Florida]
LSU edge rusher Jack Pyburn made the move from Gainesville to Baton Rouge this offseason after transferring from the Florida Gators.
Pyburn, one of the top defensive players in the NCAA Transfer Portal during the winter window, adds a different element to the LSU defensive line.
The veteran edge rusher has been disruptive during his collegiate career with the chance to carry that momentum into 2025 with the Bayou Bengals.
Pyburn is fresh off of a 2024 season where he logged 60 total tackles, four tackles for loss, one sack and one interception while starting the last eight games of the year.
In three seasons with the Gators, Pyburn logged 80 total tackles with his "coming out season" being in 2024.
He's explosive at the point of attack and it's been on full display during five practices so far.
No. 3: DJ Pickett: Cornerback
The name that continues stealing the spotlight is early-enrollee, DJ Pickett, for good reason.
The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder has turned heads during Spring Camp with current Tigers stating he's "as good as advertised" after coming in as the No. 1 cornerback in America.
Baker echoed the same sentiment on Thursday morning.
"I mean, when you look at DJ Pickett from the first three bowl practices to now, he's a different animal out there," Baker said. "A lot of the credit goes to him. Every day I go in the indoor, he's got the VR on. He works at it. He's very, very humble. He loves football. He's very hardworking."
No. 4: Barion Brown: Wide Receiver [Kentucky]
LSU added Barion Brown (Kentucky), Nic Anderson (Oklahoma) and Destyn Hill (Florida State) via the winter window in the NCAA Transfer Portal with more weaponry in Baton Rouge.
Now, it's Brown who has become a player of intrigue during the first nine Spring Camp practices after showcasing his elite athleticism.
But why LSU for the talented SEC transfer? What stood out for Brown once his name was officially in the NCAA Transfer Portal last December?
It started with a relationship with LSU's Cortez Hankton.
“Since my recruitment, me and (co-offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Cortez Hankton) always had a good relationship. I worked out at Georgia, and me and him just built a relationship. But you know how the recruiting process goes," Brown said on Tuesday.
"I went to Kentucky, liked it and ended up going there. But when he called, I mean we were just like bread and butter — we were already on the same page, and just like we got back on track where we left off from. So it was good having Coach Hank here.”
No. 5: Bauer Sharp: Tight End [Oklahoma]
Brian Kelly has raved about the Oklahoma transfer during the first two weeks of camp with the newcomer fresh off of leading the Sooners in receptions and receiving yards in 2024.
"I think it starts with just his mindset and the way he fits into the program. He just has leadership qualities. He's got the things that we're looking for in terms of living to the standards on a day-to-day basis. He is driving others as well. And he just stepped into the program," Kelly said.
"So I would talk more about how he's influenced our team in a very short period of time off the field in this building as much as what he's done on the field. You guys have seen what he's done. He's a talented pass catcher. He's tough. He's physical. He's going to make plays for us.
"What a great compliment to Trey'Dez as those two can really feed off of each other. I think what I would do is I would double down on his influence in the program. As it relates to leadership, discipline, accountability-he's here to win a championship."
