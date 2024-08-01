The LSU Practice Report: Tigers Wrap Up Day 1 of Preseason Practice
Brian Kelly and the Tigers kicked off preseason practice on Thursday with Fall Camp Day 1 in the rearview mirror.
It was a hot, humid morning in Baton Rouge with LSU hitting the practice fields around 9:45 a.m indoors before making their way outside.
Kelly and his program started off with individual drills for the first few periods before ramping up to light 7-on-7 work.
The Practice Notes from Day 1 of Fall Camp:
- Shelton Sampson started off the day strong with a pair of heavily contested catches from Garrett Nussmeier. It was a big start from the second-year Tigers, but he didn't return after his second reception. He hit his head and the training staff was cautious.
- It was a strong day from the secondary. There's been significant chatter about the weak defensive backs on this roster, but the secondary looked impressive on Thursday with Ashton Stamps, PJ Woodland and Kylin Jackson, among others, reeling in interceptions.
- LSU will cross-train Sage Ryan at both cornerback and safety. He ran with the one's at cornerback on Thursday.
- The first-team defense: Gio Paez (DT), Jacobian Guillory (DT), Harold Perkins (LB), Greg Penn III (LB), Sage Ryan (CB), Ashton Stamps (CB), Major Burns (STAR), Jardin Gilbert (S) and Jordan Allen (S).
- The first-team offense: Garrett Nussmeier (QB), Josh Williams (RB), Kyren Lacy (WR), Chris Hilton (WR), CJ Daniels (WR), Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG), and Emery Jones (RT).
Position Group Notes:
The Quarterbacks
- Garrett Nussmeier looked the part once again for the Tigers as he gears up for his first year as the starter. He was slinging the ball with a few key throws to Lacy and Sampson, among others. It was a strong start but an interception threw off his groove midway through after Stamps made an impressive pick.
- Rickie Collins looked impressive running with the second-team on Thursday. He had a huge throw to five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green where he threaded the needle. A solid day for the second-year Tiger.
- Vanderbilt transfer AJ Swann has lost over 10 pounds this offseason. He looks slimmer but will need to continue improving as a decision-maker.
The Running Backs
- Josh Williams handled first-team reps with the coaching staff placing an emphasis on low-leverage reps. He looked the part as a pass protector.
- Kaleb Jackson looks a full 235 pounds, as listed on the roster. He has an opportunity to make an impact as the starter in 2024 if all goes accordingly. It'll be a one-two punch of Williams and Jackson this season.
- Veteran John Emery was back with the team on Thursday as a full participant after tearing his ACL last season. He was cutting and made some solid plays out of the backfield off of screen passes.
The Wide Receivers
- Kyren Lacy, Chris Hilton and CJ Daniels ran with the ones.
- Zavion Thomas, Kyle Parker, and Aaron Anderson, among others, ran with the two's.
- It was a big day for the receivers, namely Sampson and Lacy, after making a pair of contested catches on throwa from Nussmeier.
The Tight Ends
- Mason Taylor looked the part as the starting tight end while he gears up for his third season with the program. He was consistent and looked like he's added significant size.
- Five-star freshman Trey'Dez Green will be the one to keep eyes on this season. He is all of 6-foot-7 and hauled in a huge pass from Rickie Collins during 11-on-11 work.
- Mac Markway and Ka'Morreun Pimpton will be fun to watch. Markway has improved his hands after hauling in several passes.
The Offensive Line
- First Team: Will Campbell (LT), Garrett Dellinger (LG), DJ Chester (C), Miles Frazier (RG), and Emery Jones (RT).
- Backups: Tyree Adams (R-Fr.), Paul Mubenga (R-Fr.), Coen Echols (Fr.), Christian Stamps (R-Fr.), Bo Bordelon (R-Soph.).
The Defensive Line
- Wisconsin transfer Gio Paez and veteran Jacobian Guillory took a majority of snaps with the first-team on Thursday with Kimo Makane'ole and Shone Washington running with the two's for the most part. It was a solid rotation for Bo Davis and Co. with a myriad of players coming in.
- We got our first look at five-star freshman Dominick McKinley on Thursday. He's put on a significant amount of weight since high school ball after weighing in at 315 pounds prior to Fall Camp.
- This position group will be the one to keep all eyes on as rotations emerge this offseason. It'll be a battle between Makane'ole, McKinley, Paez and Washington for starting reps alongside Guillory.
- At defensive end it was DaShawn Womack and Sai'vion Jones as the first-team group. Bradyn Swinson was not on the practice field. Paris Shand also looked solid with the second-team.
The Linebackers
- Harold Perkins and Greg Penn III ran with the first-team and will be LSU's starters come Week 1 against the USC Trojans in Las Vegas.
- Perkins came up with an impressive interception during 11-on-11 work and was all over the field on Thursday. He was sharp after lining up all over the field for the Tigers.
- The Weeks Bros. (Whit and West) were the second-team linebackers.
The Cornerbacks
- Sage Ryan and Ashton Stamps were the first-team cornerbacks on Thursday with Ryan moving back to corner. He will be cross-trained as a safety and cornerback, according to Brian Kelly, and was taking first-team reps all Thursday.
- PJ Woodland and JK Johnson ran with the second-team cornerbacks.
- It was a big day for Stamps. He looks poised for a huge second season in Baton Rouge after bulking up to 190 pounds. He'll be one to monitor and ultimately pencilled in as a starter come Week 1.
- Javien Toviano has been reinstated by the program following a legal matter weeks ago. He was on the practice field, but did not participate.
- Zy Alexander was back on the field for LSU after tearing his ACL last season. He's rehabbed and is a full go, but didn't take reps on Thursday.
The Safeties
- Jardin Gilbert and Jordan Allen were the first-team safeties on Thursday with Major Burns working in at the STAR role.
- We also saw Kylin Jackson and DaShawn Spears with the second-team safeties along with freshman Ju'Juan Johnson as the second-team STAR. This will be a piece to monitor. The staff is high on Jackson ahead of Year 2 in Baton Rouge, but it will be several players competing for reps in the secondary.
